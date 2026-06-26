Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, located at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road, will be open from Tuesday, June 30 through Saturday, July 4th from 7 to 11 p.m. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

The variety and creativity of events planned over any given weekend (and into the week) here in Pahrump is often astonishing, but this week is particularly explosive. It isn’t even Independence Day yet!

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club has pulled out all the stops with their “Dinner in the Dark” experience in honor of Helen Keller’s birthday Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget. Blindfolded dining, anyone?

Voices For All Abilities has arranged for celebrity treatment for kids including paparazzi, interviews, cheering fans, autographs, and camera flashes at the special “You’re a Star” screening of “Sing 2” on Saturday afternoon at the NyE Communities Coalition. OMG! Can I do a selfie with you??

Spring Mountain Karting Complex is now offering multiple, ongoing karting clinics each day, perfect for high-speed gatherings of family or friends. Forty-five minutes of insanely intense fun.

National Corvette Day is celebrated on June 30th each year in honor of the day the first Corvette rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan, in 1953. If you know, you know. “Vettes & Vino” revs up Tuesday at Artesian Cellars.

The Pahrump Valley Main Street committee invites everyone in Pahrump to become part of the growing tapestry of love and appreciation in Pahrump, where any and all of us can honor a loved one, a family member, a friend, a veteran, or a teacher - you name it! - at the unique “With Love, Pahrump” permanent community art display unveiling on the grounds of Artesian Cellars Saturday. Add your padlock and message to a chain-link fence.

Do lock in some memories this week.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be on display at the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 401 E. Basin Ave. For information, call Ray Squyres at 775-843-1804.

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 701 East St.

■ A “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. “Let’s have some fun!” 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Nyespace combined Open Lab and Community Game Night at Makerspace Workshop any time between 5 and 8 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514. “We are located in Room 20, only accessible via back gravel parking lot, home to Trojans Park, next to Starbucks and Carls Jr. Look for our banners!” Text or call 775-293-8514 with any questions.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be on display at the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 401 E. Basin Ave. For information, call Ray Squyres at 775-843-1804.

■ Lee Canyon Mountain Fest from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. features food, games, activities, Bristlecone Skyway scenic lift rides, free axe throwing and cross-cut sawing, and three live bands (Blue River Band, Monk & the PO Bos, and Patrick Genovese). No tickets required, all ages welcome, and well-behaved, leashed pets can join, too. Bring low-profile lawn chairs for your comfort. 6725 Lee Canyon Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89124. 702-385-2754.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Spring Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ “Free Draw Workshop” community art activity at Black Cow Coffee House from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you draw every day, or haven’t picked up a pencil in years, leverage the guidance of artist Nick Giordano. Free and open to everyone. All art supplies provided; all skill levels welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Special movie screening of Universal Pictures “Sing 2” at NyE Community Coalition on at 3 p.m. Coordinated by Voices for All Abilities to treat Pahrump kids like stars, each child will get the celebrity treatment as they enter the venue. It’s all free of charge. To R.S.V.P., volunteer or to obtain more information, call 775-990-3551 or email contact@voicesforallabilities.org. 1020 Wilson Rd.

■ The 3rd Annual Car Show in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at the Walmart parking lot runs from 3 to 8 p.m. Vehicle registration is $10 per car. Sign up in advance at the Walmart customer service desk. Located at 300 S. Hwy. 160. As if you didn’t know.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Romero’s Mexican Restaurant from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 290 Humahuaca St.

■ The Lions Club tribute to Helen Keller’s Birthday at the Pahrump Nugget from 5 to 7:30 p.m. “Dinner in the Dark” tickets are $75 per person, or $600 per table. Call Marcia Newyear at 661-406-8925. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of southern and classic rock. Listen to her perform at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pahrump Valley Main Street unveils “With Love, Pahrump” at Artesian Cellars, with the ribbon cutting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Bring a padlock, add your message, and become part of a growing story of love and appreciation in Pahrump. This is a free community event, running until 8:30 p.m. Locks (and wine!) will be available for purchase. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is the SpongeBob movie “Search for the Square Pants.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ No Apologies band performs their high-energy, crowd-pleasing mix of live music from the 1950s to today across all genres—rock, country, pop, dance, and more at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Talented acoustic guitarist and vocalist Lee McKenna kicks off the “Last Sunday Benefit” musical series this summer at The Wine Down from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds earmarked to benefit several Pahrump nonprofits, including Nevada Outreach Training Organization, No To Abuse, and ACORN. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Pahrump Songbirds group spotlights local song writers, who will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. 1330 5th Street. 775-505-5161.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

■ Make Monday memorable. Consider golfing at Lakeview Executive (775-209-5818) or Mountain Falls (775-537-6553). Hop into the Pahrump Community Pool to cool off (https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool). Or join open bowling at Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center (775-751-6500).

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P. Consult the calendar at springmountainkarting.com/booking/ for more clinics and open track days.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet on the last Monday of each month at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

■ Pahrump Tourism Info Center special remodel opening featuring the mural reveal and free corn dogs and popsicles. Swing by between 10 a.m. and noon. 400 N. Hwy. 160. 775-727-2820.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ “Vettes & Vino” National Corvette Day celebration at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 8 p.m. Event Highlights include reserved Corvette parking, awards, and raffles. “Know other Corvette owners? Invite them along!” For questions, additional information, or to RSVP, contact Jeff at 717-201-4690. Artesian Cellars is located at 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

THURSDAY, JULY 2

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

• Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

America’s 250th Birthday Celebration begins Saturday, July 4th, with the annual Pahrump parade and free family celebration. This signature annual celebration has been organized and brought to us all by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, and notable co-sponsors such as Desert View Hospital, Joe’s Sanitation, Heritage Bible Church, Valley Electric Association, AmeriGas, and Pahrump Family Mortuary. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at 2101 Walt Williams Dr., circles around the Calvada Eye, and culminates in free food, fun and games after the parade at Calvada park.

The town of Pahrump hosts the Pahrump Freedom Festival Saturday, July 4th at 9 p.m. at Ian Deutch Memorial Park at 1600 E. Honeysuckle St., presented by Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien Family. Make America’s semi-quincentennial year a noteworthy part of your history.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com