Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open from July 1 through July 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight and July 4, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

THURSDAY, JULY 2

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

KARAOKE

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

America’s 250th Birthday Celebration begins Saturday, July 4th, with the annual Pahrump parade and free family celebration. This signature annual celebration has been organized and brought to us all by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, and notable co-sponsors such as Desert View Hospital, Joe’s Sanitation, Heritage Bible Church, Valley Electric Association, AmeriGas, and Pahrump Family Mortuary. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at 2101 Walt Williams Dr., circles around the Calvada Eye, and culminates in free food, fun and games after the parade at Calvada park.

The town of Pahrump hosts the Pahrump Freedom Festival Saturday, July 4th at 9 p.m. at Ian Deutch Memorial Park at 1600 E. Honeysuckle St., presented by Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien Family. Make America’s semi-quincentennial year a noteworthy part of your history.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com