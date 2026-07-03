Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Nye County Republican Central Committee is hosting a pre-fireworks “All-American Picnic” right at Ian Deutch Memorial Park with free hot dogs, watermelon, and other treats beginning at 5 p.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Fourth of July Parade will kick off Pahrump's America 250 celebrations, with a free family fun event at the Calvada Eye and culminating in a dazzling fireworks display at Ian Duetch Park. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

It took 250 years to get here. Exercise your civic duty as an American by taking an entire Saturday to celebrate! The United States semiquincentennial, also called the Quarter Millennium, or popularly, “America 250,” is the milestone anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

America’s 250th birthday celebration begins Saturday, July 4th, with the annual Pahrump parade and free family celebration. This signature annual community event has been organized and brought to us all by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, and notable co-sponsors such as Desert View Hospital, Joe’s Sanitation, Heritage Bible Church, Valley Electric Association, AmeriGas, and Pahrump Family Mortuary. The parade begins at 9 in the morning at 2101 Walt Williams Dr., circles around the Calvada Eye, and culminates in free BBQ food, fun and games after the parade at Calvada park.

The town of Pahrump hosts the Pahrump Freedom Festival Saturday, July 4th at 9 in the evening across from Ian Deutch Memorial Park at 1600 E. Honeysuckle St. Presented by Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien family, the town of Pahrump has planned to make America’s semiquincentennial year a noteworthy part of your Pahrump history.

So where else can we show off our “America 250” specialty shirts and gear between the community parade and BBQ at 9 in the morning, and the Freedom Festival at 9 in the evening on the 4th? Stop by the Pahrump Valley Museum at 401 E. Basin Ave. to check out the festivities and have a photo op with “The Rock.” There is an Independence Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at VFW Post #10054, followed by a BBQ featuring brisket tri-tip or turkey. Artesian Cellars hosts the live music of Toscha Comeaux beginning at 1 p.m. Afterward, follow your nose, catching more swirls of the delightful essence of grilling meat - and follow your ears, fine-tuned for sounds of laughter and fun. Pop by the Low Side Cigar Lounge for yet another BBQ at 4 p.m. The Nye County Republican Central Committee is hosting a pre-fireworks “All-American Picnic” right at Ian Deutch Memorial Park with free hot dogs, watermelon, and other treats beginning at 5 p.m. The Masons at Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 invite everyone to celebrate 250 years of American Freedom with (you guessed it) BBQ and fun activities for the whole family beginning at 6 p.m.

From all of us at the Pahrump Valley Times newspaper, to all of you, our faithful readers: Happy Independence Day!

FRIDAY, JULY 3

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars “First Fridays” from 6 to 9 p.m. in support of the Paw-Rump Rehab & Rescue. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Dee Fong performs.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high energy oldies at The Hideaway Tavern from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., Suite 13. 775-751-1425.

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

SATURDAY, JULY 4 - INDEPENDENCE DAY

■ Pahrump Jeep & Off-road & Recovery group invite all off-road vehicles to join the gang for a 4-hour tour from Pahrump, to the Wheeler Pass plus upper wash, then back to Pahrump. “You will definitely get desert pin striping,” predicts Kenneth M Brownell. Meet at the Home Depot parking lot at 8 a.m. The caravan leaves at 8:15 a.m.

■ Town of Pahrump Parade begins at 9 a.m. at 2101 Walt Williams Dr., circles around the Calvada Eye, and culminates in the free Pahrump Community BBQ, with free fun and games after the parade at Calvada Park.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a tiny red, white, and blue go-kart. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Independence Day ceremony from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ The Nye County Republican Central Committee is hosting a pre-fireworks “All-American Picnic” at Ian Deutch Memorial Park with free hot dogs, watermelon, and other treats beginning at 5 p.m. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Independence Day lunch plates from 11:30 a.m. until gone. $12 for smoked brisket tri-tip or turkey, with corn on the cob, and coleslaw or red potato salad. VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Toscha Comeaux performs at Artesian Cellars 1 to 4 p.m. Classically trained, her passion lies within jazz and rhythm & blues. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Low Side Cigar Lounge is offering “The Great American BBQ,” featuring hot dogs and hamburgers. Begins at 4 p.m. Games, too. “We party until after the fireworks show.” 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Fourth of July BBQ Celebration, celebrating 250 years of American Freedom, begins at 6 p.m. at the Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54. Food, family, fellowship, and patriotic pride. $15 for hamburger and hotdog, plus chips and a drink. Fun activities for the entire family. Music and fireworks at dusk. The fun runs until 10 p.m. Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ The town of Pahrump hosts The Pahrump Freedom Festival, featuring fireworks directly across from Ian Deutch Memorial Park beginning at 9 p.m. The launch site is at the corner of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Honeysuckle.

SUNDAY, JULY 5

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

MONDAY, JULY 6

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P. Consult the calendar at springmountainkarting.com/booking/ for more clinics and open kart track days.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4 to 6 players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

“BowWow Meow Summer Bash” benefiting Never Forgotten Animal Society will be hosted by Nevada Treasure RV Resort on July 10 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dinner plus live music with Higher Ground (formerly Still Drunk at Sunrise). A silent auction further benefits the animals at the rescue. Adults only. Tickets are $50 at the door. Contact Beth Coe at 775-513-2553 or Cat Sharon at 505-274-9924 for more information. 301 W. Leslie St.

Nye County Search & Rescue will benefit from a donation dinner at Moose Lodge #808 July 12th from 3 to 6 p.m. Open to the public; enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread. There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, and lots of raffle prizes, along with a special firearm raffle. 1100 Second St.

The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” July 16 through 26 at Calvada Theater. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This showcase brings together songs from classic favorites and modern Broadway hits for a night of music, laughs, and local talent, featuring unforgettable numbers like “Seasons of Love,” “Popular,” “Heart of Stone,” “Out Tonight,” “Suddenly Seymour,” “Defying Gravity,” “Cell Block Tango,” and more. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for dates and showtimes.

Don’t be camera shy! Email a great photo or two from an event you learned of from this column to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com for possible future publication within Upcoming Events. Preference is granted to colorful action shots capturing people enjoying life in Pahrump. Include your full name for photo credit, plus date/time/venue. Seeking photos depicting recurring weekly events (trivia, karaoke, car meets, Movies in the Park, fan shots of musicians, VFW meals, etc.) in addition to monthly or annual events (club meetings/events, MakerSpace activities, special events, Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, OHV meets).

As always, email your event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com