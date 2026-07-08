Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” July 16 through 26 at Calvada Theater. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. This showcase brings together songs from classic favorites and modern Broadway hits for a night of music, laughs, and local talent. (Oliver Jones/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

“BowWow Meow Summer Bash” benefiting Never Forgotten Animal Society will be hosted by Nevada Treasure RV Resort on July 10 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dinner plus live music with Higher Ground (formerly Still Drunk at Sunrise). A silent auction further benefits the animals at the rescue. Adults only. Tickets are $50 at the door. Contact Beth Coe at 775-513-2553 or Cat Sharon at 505-274-9924 for more information. 301 W. Leslie St.

Nye County Search & Rescue will benefit from a donation dinner at Moose Lodge #808 July 12th from 3 to 6 p.m. Open to the public; enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread. There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, and lots of raffle prizes, along with a special firearm raffle. 1100 Second St.

The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” July 16 through 26 at Calvada Theater. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This showcase brings together songs from classic favorites and modern Broadway hits for a night of music, laughs, and local talent, featuring unforgettable numbers like “Seasons of Love,” “Popular,” “Heart of Stone,” “Out Tonight,” “Suddenly Seymour,” “Defying Gravity,” “Cell Block Tango,” and more. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/ for dates and showtimes.

Don’t be camera shy! Email a great photo or two from an event you learned of from this column to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com for possible future publication within Upcoming Events. Preference is granted to colorful action shots capturing people enjoying life in Pahrump. Include your full name for photo credit, plus date/time/venue. Seeking photos depicting recurring weekly events (trivia, karaoke, car meets, Movies in the Park, fan shots of musicians, VFW meals, etc.) in addition to monthly or annual events (club meetings/events, MakerSpace activities, special events, Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, OHV meets).

As always, email your event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com