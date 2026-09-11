Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Higher Ground (formerly known as Still Drunk at Sunrise) performs their expanded repertoire at the Pahrump Nugget this Friday at 7 p.m., and again Saturday at The Hubb at 8 p.m. Pictured above (left to right) are Bill DeLoach, David Michael Humes on drums, and Troy Hope. “While the name has changed, fans can still expect the same high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop, delivered with the stellar harmonies and exceptional musicianship that have become the band's trademark,” says Humes. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Rotary Club invites everyone in Pahrump to attend its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Friday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Calvada Eye. This respectful tribute honors the nearly 3,000 lost lives, and the heroes who answered the call on September 11, 2001. The ceremony will feature bell tolls at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., and 9:37 a.m. marking the timeline of tragic events that fateful day, 25 years ago.

Also in honor of the solemn 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, there will be a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at VFW Post 10054. This same evening, the veterans have planned a proper Flag Retirement from 5 to 9 p.m. for worn, faded, or damaged American flags no longer fit for display. The public is invited to both events. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Follow the yellow brick road to “The Wizard of Oz,” performed by the Pahrump Theatre Company youth cast. Come support local young performers as they bring Dorothy and the magical land of Oz to life on stage in a fun show for the whole family.

Showtimes: Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 and 20 at 4 p.m.

Location: Calvada Theater, 1266 E Calvada Blvd, Suite 1

Tickets: Adults $10 • Vets/Seniors $7 • Kids $5 • Family of five $25

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

■ The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on the grounds of the Calvada Eye begins at 8:30 a.m. Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr.

■ 9/11 Memorial Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. The public is invited. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Donate blood from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget during the Nye County Sheriff’s Office “Pahrump Badge of Honor Blood Drive.” Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone. Check in at the Nugget banquet room at 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Thursdays and Fridays through September 18 with time slots at 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ The veterans at the VFW Post 10054 will conduct a flag retirement from 5 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to bring their worn, faded, or damaged American flags no longer fit for display. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Walt Pam perform an evening of guitar music at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Higher Ground is playing the Nugget Sports Book, taking the stage at 7 p.m. with their expanded set lists which now include Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Doobie Brothers, Ace, John Waite, and the Eagles. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Youth performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ “Goth Night” fundraiser at Black Cow Coffee House begins at 7 p.m. and continues late into the evening. Support the Pahrump Theater Company’s upcoming Halloween show with the art auction and tarot readings, and express yourself during open mic/poetry. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support provided materials such as seeds and starter kits. Register at https://forms.gle/GccVZEgUaNWYn6RQ8 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave. Annual membership is $12 for one person or $21 for a couple. For more information, call the Garden club at 775-537-7553.

■ The National Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) will be conducting the “Ringer Roundup” tournament at Petrack Park in the sand courts. Sign in by 9 a.m. Call Don Brown with any questions: 702-596-3512. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Dee Fong live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy rock favorites from Elton John, Carole King, the Doors, and Moody Blues. Then she’s liable to swing into the soulful harmonies of Stevie Wonder, some Smokey Robinson, and Broadway musical/movie hits, interspersed with the soothing Classical melodies of the Masters: Beethoven, Chopin, and Debussy. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Youth performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, RB, and pop at the Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Jeffrey Michaels returns again with his blues, rock roll, and country performance at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Open mic with Wild Bill Young at Dry Creek Saloon 1 to 9 p.m. Singers, bands, songwriters.1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Youth performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Calvada Theater begins at 4 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Thursdays and Fridays through September 18 with time slots at 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. R B, Pop, Afrobeats, Old-School hits. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! Life is a song. Love is the music. Karaoke is the stage.

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Fall Festival weekend is almost here. It promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. NV 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 N. Hwy. 160. The last day for presale tickets is Friday, September 18. Please note that all in person purchases at retail locations are cash only.

The Banned Book Club is currently reading “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, in preparation for discussion at the Black Cow Coffee House on Wednesday, September 30 at 1 p.m. Look for the Banned Book Club at the Fall Festival.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at https://eaachapters.org/ EAA will also be conducting a yard sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for their Young Eagles events. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.