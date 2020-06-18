73°F
US 95 closure extended through June

Staff Report
June 18, 2020 - 11:52 am
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it is extending the temporary closure of U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions through June 30 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

This stretch of highway, which averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily, had been scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, following $2.43 million in emergency repairs stemming from a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred May 15 approximately 20 miles southeast of Mina.

And while the repairs will finish as originally scheduled, the closure will be extended through 4 p.m. June 30 for an additional, separate chip seal pavement improvement project. Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor under a $2.1 million contract.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s life cycle.”

Work will occur along U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County and from mile markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Motorists will be detoured along U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360, resulting in up to 30-minute travel delays. Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Mark Seligman, regional VP and general manager of ...
Pahrump casinos reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By the looks of its parking lot, it appears that operations at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino are slowly, but surely, returning to normal, albeit with a few modifications, according to Regional Vice President and General Manager Mark Seligman of Golden Casino Group.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When choosing a peach or nectarine, the nose ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Show Dad that you think he’s a real peach
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend we celebrate all the great fathers and father figures in our lives. One way to let them know how much we appreciate them is to make a fabulous dessert that’s just peachy! Or nectarine-y. Your choice.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood ...
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients treats veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services in encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. These much-needed plasma units could save lives of local veterans who might be fighting against the virus in the future.

Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is a silver lining in nearly everything and for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that conducting its advocate training courses online is not only quite easy, it has the potential to boost the overall success of the organization as a whole. As a result, the organization is now planning to shift its operations so that all of its training courses going forward are conducted virtually.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When asked about the record numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Clark County and Nevada, some national and local health authorities agreed on a few key points.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board holds its f ...
Beatty board kicks the can
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Amaranth is an excellent forage crop for chic ...
In Season: Amaranth is the perfect grain for our desert region
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a trend in recent years toward eating less gluten and more ancient grains. I cannot speak to the health benefits of eating this type of diet, but I can tell you that there is an ancient grain that grows very well in our desert climate and poor soils.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local fire crews responded to a multiple structure fire alo ...
Multiple structures destroyed by fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of fires throughout the valley last week.