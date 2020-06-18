US 95 closure extended through June

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it is extending the temporary closure of U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions through June 30 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale in western Nevada after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020.

This stretch of highway, which averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily, had been scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, following $2.43 million in emergency repairs stemming from a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred May 15 approximately 20 miles southeast of Mina.

And while the repairs will finish as originally scheduled, the closure will be extended through 4 p.m. June 30 for an additional, separate chip seal pavement improvement project. Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor under a $2.1 million contract.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s life cycle.”

Work will occur along U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County and from mile markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Motorists will be detoured along U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360, resulting in up to 30-minute travel delays. Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.