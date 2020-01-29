USDA opens second round of funding for rural broadband

The application period for a second funding round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program loan and grant funding is set to open on Jan. 31. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the upcoming event, open at a national level, on Jan. 27 in a press release.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Second round of funding opens for U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program loan and grant funding. The second round will bring $550 million across the nation.

The application period for a second funding round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program loan and grant funding is set to open on Jan. 31. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the upcoming event, open at a national level, on Jan. 27 in a press release.

The second round of funding ($550 million) “will enable the federal government to continue to partner with the private sector and rural communities to build modern broadband infrastructure in areas with insufficient internet service,” which is defined as 10 megabits per second download speeds and 1 megabit per second of upload speed, according to the release.

“Reliable, high-speed broadband e-Connectivity is critical for economic prosperity and quality of life, from education to health care to agriculture to manufacturing and beyond,” USDA Secretary Perdue said.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we at USDA are very excited to begin accepting applications for the second round of funds totaling $550 million for this innovative program, which will bring critical infrastructure investments to even more homes, farms, ranches, schools and health care sites in rural America.”

“Telecommunications companies, rural electric cooperatives and utilities, internet service providers and municipalities may apply for funding through USDA’s ReConnect Program to connect rural areas that currently have insufficient broadband service,” the release stated.

For entities or organizations seeking more information, go to usda.gov/reconnect