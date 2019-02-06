USDA Rural Development seeks grant applications

USDA Rural Development Nevada encourages small rural business owners and agricultural producers to apply for assistance through USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

A grant can assist with up to one-fourth of the cost of installing a renewable energy system, such as wind, solar, small hydropower, geothermal, renewable biomass and hydrogen derived from those renewable resources.

Grants can also pay up to one-fourth of the cost to make energy efficiency improvements such as new lighting, windows, HVAC, insulation, fans and automated controls that reduce energy consumption.

Eligible agricultural projects (must produce 50 percent or more of income from farming/ranching) can be located anywhere in the state. Business projects must be located in rural areas with a population of 50,000 or less.

USDA accepts guaranteed loan applications year-round. Grant applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. April 1 at the Nevada State Office, 1390 S. Curry St., Carson City, NV 89703. Contact State Energy Coordinator Laura Chavez at 775-887-1222 Ext. 4764 to learn more or visit USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program website.