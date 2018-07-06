Valley contracts with outside group on CEO search

Valley Electric Association Inc. announced it has contracted with an outside group to aid in its search process to find a new chief executive officer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association has announced its contracting with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association's executive search department to assist in locating a new CEO for the cooperative. Former CEO Thomas Husted announced his immediate retirement in early May.

Valley Electric Association Inc. announced it has contracted with an outside group to aid in its search process to find a new chief executive officer.

Valley has contracted with the executive search department of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), the co-op noted in a June 23 news release.

The release also noted a statement issued by Valley’s board of directors.

“Hiring a new CEO is the most important decision that a board makes, and we take this responsibility as a challenge to build on VEA’s strong reputation and enhance its future performance,” the co-op’s board read in Valley’s news release.

In a statement from Valley, the board of directors were noted saying “we would like to assure the membership that we are doing everything in our power to identify not only the best technically capable individual, but the best person to lead the cooperative and represent VEA in the community and industry.”

The co-op’s board of directors named Angela Evans as interim CEO of Valley Electric in early May, following the swift retirement announcement of Thomas Husted.

Evans joined the cooperative in 2017 as executive vice president of operations and has also served as acting chief operating officer. In previous interviews with the Pahrump Valley Times, Evans said she is vying for the position.

Evans has worked in several executive-level roles in the utility industry over the past 18 years. She has worked in New Mexico, Texas and California. She is a native of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com