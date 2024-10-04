82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

VEA names new CEO

Valley Electric Association Valley Electric Association's incoming CEO, Robby Hamlin
Valley Electric Association Valley Electric Association's incoming CEO, Robby Hamlin
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are known for their patriotism and ...
USO Benefit Show nets thousands for local causes
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless encampments have become a growing problem in Nye Cou ...
No more squatting - new law targets homeless on vacant, private property
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, arrives for her wire fraud trial at the ...
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2024 - 5:45 am
 
Updated October 4, 2024 - 5:46 am

After former Valley Electric CEO Mark Stallons announced his impending retirement in June, the company recently named the company’s successor in a monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Valley Electric Association is a member-owner co-op that is controlled by an elected board of members serving the Pahrump Valley. Robby Hamlin, the incoming CEO, is not new to co-ops. For 30 years Hamlin has worked at several levels of electric utility co-ops. Part of his experience was at VEA, where he served as a manager of engineering and operations, and when the opportunity came to get back to Southern Nevada, he took it.

“We raised our kids [in Pahrump] and they still call Nevada home,” said Hamlin, who is currently the Lassen Municipal Utility District general manager in a rural town in California. “It’s been an opportunity to get closer to family and get back to a place we really enjoyed.”

Hamlin will return to the town for his first day as CEO of the co-op on Dec. 9.

As energy rates go up, members have begun to raise concerns in regard to affordability. In a 2024 annual meeting presentation, VEA presented a chart that depicted the rising cost of operations by $4.4 million from 2022 to 2023.

Residents like Beth Borysewich, the owner of the Voices of Nye County account on Facebook, have expressed their concerns.

Recently Borysewich and other members were left unsatisfied after recent ideas have been floating around the board of directors to raise rates during peak hours. The members are not all on board with raising the rates during peak hours, between 5 and 10 p.m., Borysewich said.

“First of all, he should be focused on lowering our rate, that’s number one,” she said when asked what the new CEO should focus on. “This town is made up of a majority of seniors and other low-income individuals.”

The median age in Pahrump is less than 54 years old and over 40 percent of the population is over 60 years old, according to census data.

“I’m on Social Security and all of a sudden you get a bill that’s $500,” she said. “That’s a great impact on whether you’re going to be able to afford food or medication.”

Rebuilding trust

When Hamlin comes back to Pahrump in December he is ready to implement his “open-door” policy and be out in the community.

His first goal is to recover the co-op’s reputation and trust that it once had.

“You only have to make one mistake to lose trust,” Hamlin told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It takes years and years to gain [trust] back. The way you gain that trust back is by doing what you say.”

Hamlin will seek to bring transparency to the co-op, something Borysewich has been asking for years. And he knows that the community will have to see that time after time to rebuild that trust.

As Stallons brought the co-op’s finances back on its feet, the incoming CEO is going to focus on re-establishing relationships internally and in the community, Hamlin said. He’s going to learn the process of what VEA is doing and why, so that he can then plan for what is to come from the utility company.

“To me business is all about relationships,” Hamlin said. “I fully intend to be visible and out in the community.”

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are known for their patriotism and ...
USO Benefit Show nets thousands for local causes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, continues to dance at the age of 99.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless encampments have become a growing problem in Nye Cou ...
No more squatting – new law targets homeless on vacant, private property
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County McGill said the purpose of the new code is to authorize the sheriff’s office to make contact with people occupying vacant private property or a property with a vacant building and demand to see a lease agreement.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, arrives for her wire fraud trial at the ...
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore was accused of using donations meant for a statue of a fallen police officer on her personal expenses.

Nye County Animal Shelter Annabelle is a 2-year-old female bluetick coonhound mix looking for a ...
Empty the Shelters!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall National Empty the Shelters offers a chance for the community to save lives through adoption while creating space for shelters to help more pets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Area residents will be able to unload household hazardous ma ...
Offload your hazardous waste next weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Readers looking for a chance to toss out this type of junk safely and properly should mark their calendars for next weekend’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies eradicated 2,000 illegal marijuana plants and various chem ...
Nye deputies eradicate large pot growing operation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“We cut down approximately 2,000 plants,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said. “Some were as big as over six-feet tall.”

pvt default image
Firewood permit program underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On a first-come, first-serve basis, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is offering firewood permits this month, via its annual Firewood Permit Program.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emily Roberts (R), Kelly Schwartz (C) and Alan Mann - a "Big" ...
Big Brother, Big Sisters returns to Pahrump
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

The 120 year old non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of American (BBBSOA) is making its return to Pahrump this Fall.

pvt default image
Senior Menus

The menus (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.