VEA to answer questions about power conservation efforts

Valley Electric Association Inc. will be answering questions on Wednesday about the recent efforts by the co-op to conserve power.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to Valley’s conference center where a meeting will be held on several subjects: wildfires and the impact on the co-op, how excessive heatwaves might strain the electric grid and increase power demand and raising thermostats by 3 degrees will help alleviate some of these pressures.

The co-op has recently been asking members to conserve power between the hours of 5-9 p.m. to reduce the effects of some of these issues.

Valley will hold the event at its conference center at 800 E. state Route 372.