News

VEA to answer questions about power conservation efforts

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 11, 2021 - 3:01 pm
 

Valley Electric Association Inc. will be answering questions on Wednesday about the recent efforts by the co-op to conserve power.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to Valley’s conference center where a meeting will be held on several subjects: wildfires and the impact on the co-op, how excessive heatwaves might strain the electric grid and increase power demand and raising thermostats by 3 degrees will help alleviate some of these pressures.

The co-op has recently been asking members to conserve power between the hours of 5-9 p.m. to reduce the effects of some of these issues.

Valley will hold the event at its conference center at 800 E. state Route 372.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Private vehicles and school buses arrive at Pahrump Valley H ...
New school year now underway in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Most Nye County School District students returned to full-time in-person instruction at their respective schools on Tuesday, August 10, which prompted Superintendent Dr. Warren Shillingburg to assuage safety concerns for parents amid the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Mercy Air transported two people with critical in ...
Two are flown to UMC following a collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Three people were transported to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Irene and Leslie streets at approximately 1:30 p.m., on Friday, July 30.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nearly two inches of rain fell within an approximate two-and ...
Storm damage assessments continue in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Station One and other local government buildings were not spared by floodwaters during the historic July 26 storm, where nearly two inches of rain fell within an approximate two-and-a-half-hour time period.

The STRAT and the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wed ...
Golden Entertainment sees record 2Q results, cites strong Strat performance
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Golden Entertainment reported net income of $103.8 million on $292.5 million in revenue during the quarter that ended on June 30 — the highest quarterly revenue and income the company has ever recorded.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo poses with his campaign sign after announcing his candidacy f ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Taxes and defunding the police
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak once blocked a tax designed to hire more police officers, and Sheriff Joe Lombardo — who has vowed to veto all taxes — once worked hard on a sales tax for cops.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding recipients of federal extended unemployment benefits that their benefits expire in early September.

Yvanna Cancela (Governor's office)
Sisolak names ex-state senator as new chief of staff
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Yvanna Cancela, a former political director for the Culinary union Local 226, is returning to Nevada after eight months with the Biden administration.

In this July 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) speaks as she joine ...
Senate OKs $1 trillion infrastructure bill with benefits for Nevada
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state’s share of the money would help repair dilapidated roads and bridges, build proposed water projects, prevent wildfires and expand broadband to the entire state.