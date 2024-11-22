Veterans enfolded in comfort and healing

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Without the dedication and talent of the volunteers who craft the beautiful quilts, the Nye County Valor Quilters would not be able to meet their mission of covering veterans in healing Quilts of Valor.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was filled with the family, friends and supporters of those who received their very own Quilt of Valor on Nov. 16, all standing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as the event got underway.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of area veterans were honored this month with a special presentation from the Nye County Valor Quilters, with each receiving a one-of-a-kind, handmade Quilt of Valor to offer comfort and healing in thanks for their service.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Quilts of Valor recipients are given the chance to say a few words during their presentation ceremonies and many take that opportunity to thank the Nye County Valor Quilters for their inspiring and heartwarming work.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A local veteran stands straight and proud before the colorful red, white and blue themed Quilt of Valor crafted just for him is revealed.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Valor Quilters drape one of their unique creations upon the shoulders of a local veteran included in the nonprofit's Nov. 16 presentation ceremony.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With a humble smile of thanks, an area veteran receives his Quilt of Valor in honor of his years of service to the country.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters have now bestowed over 800 Quilts of Valor upon veterans of Pahrump and the surrounding communities following the nonprofit's Nov. 16 presentation ceremony.

What began in 2016 as a humble effort to join a national mission of honoring veterans has now resulted in over 800 Quilts of Valor being presented to former military service members who call Nye County home, each one a unique creation handmade by the volunteers of the Nye County Valor Quilters.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, this patriotic-forward nonprofit held their semi-annual Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony inside the Bob Ruud Community Center. The venue was packed with attendees as friends, family and supporters turned out to recognize the nearly three dozen veterans slated to receive a quilt that morning.

Nye County Valor Quilters leader Elba Rocha welcomed the crowd and provided a brief overview of the local organization, which was started by area veteran Denise Kearl with 25 members as a chapter of the national nonprofit Quilts of Valor Foundation.

“Since its creation, the group was structured to award quilts to veterans in formal ceremonies, open to the public, to add emotional value to the object itself, to involve the community and to try to rectify the indifferent – and sometimes hostile – way some of those veterans were received when they initially returned home,” background information details.

It was clear from the smiles and even misty-eyed expressions of the men and women who were honored Saturday that the Valor Quilters’ efforts were deeply appreciated. And Rocha was sure to add that she and her fellow quilters do not want the Quilts of Valor to be treated as delicate show pieces but instead, to be used as a daily reminder of the love and gratitude that went into every stitch.

In addition to the presentation ceremony itself, the event included the posting of the colors by members of the Zelzah Shrine, Las Vegas, an invocation from Deacon Rick Minch of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, music by Adam Warren and renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless the USA” by Kittra Warren. The quilters offered their thanks to each, as well as to photographer Barbara Benson and the town of Pahrump.

“We’re always looking for new quilters to join our group so we can increase the number of quilts that we award and to honor as many of our local veterans as possible. We welcome financial donations (tax deductible) to continue buying the materials needed so our members do not have to worry about buying their own materials. We also accept patriotic fabric donations as well as any other sewing/quilting items that we can use to create these quilts,” the Nye County Valor Quilters website states. “Since we do not have financial support from the national organization, we depend on personal and community donations to buy the fabric and other materials needed to make these unique quilts. Our members donate their time and work, they also put their creativity to the test by making different items that we offer, for a donation, at our events.”

For more information visit NCVQ.org or email NyeCountyValorQuilters@gmail.com

Donations can be made via check payable to: Nye County Valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

To request a quilt for a veteran visit the national organization’s website at QOVF.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Here are the most recent Quilt of Valor recipients

The following area veterans were slated to receive their own lovingly crafted Quilt of Valor on Saturday, Nov. 16:

U.S. Army

Alexandria Baumann

Larry Bucci

James Eisenberg

Kenny Gifford

Phillip Holguin

James Kase

Steven Lee

Franko Peters

James Stivers

Mike Tracy

U.S. Navy

Ronald Cramer Jr.

Steven Fermano

Mark Harrell

Norman Tober

U.S. Marine Corps

John Gibbs

David Haas

Wylie Harrell

John Hensley

Joseph Moorehead

Erin Nichols

U.S. Air Force