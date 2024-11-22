Veterans enfolded in comfort and healing
The Nye County Valor Quilters have given out over 800 Quilts of Valor.
What began in 2016 as a humble effort to join a national mission of honoring veterans has now resulted in over 800 Quilts of Valor being presented to former military service members who call Nye County home, each one a unique creation handmade by the volunteers of the Nye County Valor Quilters.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, this patriotic-forward nonprofit held their semi-annual Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony inside the Bob Ruud Community Center. The venue was packed with attendees as friends, family and supporters turned out to recognize the nearly three dozen veterans slated to receive a quilt that morning.
Nye County Valor Quilters leader Elba Rocha welcomed the crowd and provided a brief overview of the local organization, which was started by area veteran Denise Kearl with 25 members as a chapter of the national nonprofit Quilts of Valor Foundation.
“Since its creation, the group was structured to award quilts to veterans in formal ceremonies, open to the public, to add emotional value to the object itself, to involve the community and to try to rectify the indifferent – and sometimes hostile – way some of those veterans were received when they initially returned home,” background information details.
It was clear from the smiles and even misty-eyed expressions of the men and women who were honored Saturday that the Valor Quilters’ efforts were deeply appreciated. And Rocha was sure to add that she and her fellow quilters do not want the Quilts of Valor to be treated as delicate show pieces but instead, to be used as a daily reminder of the love and gratitude that went into every stitch.
In addition to the presentation ceremony itself, the event included the posting of the colors by members of the Zelzah Shrine, Las Vegas, an invocation from Deacon Rick Minch of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, music by Adam Warren and renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless the USA” by Kittra Warren. The quilters offered their thanks to each, as well as to photographer Barbara Benson and the town of Pahrump.
“We’re always looking for new quilters to join our group so we can increase the number of quilts that we award and to honor as many of our local veterans as possible. We welcome financial donations (tax deductible) to continue buying the materials needed so our members do not have to worry about buying their own materials. We also accept patriotic fabric donations as well as any other sewing/quilting items that we can use to create these quilts,” the Nye County Valor Quilters website states. “Since we do not have financial support from the national organization, we depend on personal and community donations to buy the fabric and other materials needed to make these unique quilts. Our members donate their time and work, they also put their creativity to the test by making different items that we offer, for a donation, at our events.”
For more information visit NCVQ.org or email NyeCountyValorQuilters@gmail.com
Donations can be made via check payable to: Nye County Valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.
To request a quilt for a veteran visit the national organization’s website at QOVF.org
Here are the most recent Quilt of Valor recipients
The following area veterans were slated to receive their own lovingly crafted Quilt of Valor on Saturday, Nov. 16:
U.S. Army
- Alexandria Baumann
- Larry Bucci
- James Eisenberg
- Kenny Gifford
- Phillip Holguin
- James Kase
- Steven Lee
- Franko Peters
- James Stivers
- Mike Tracy
U.S. Navy
- Ronald Cramer Jr.
- Steven Fermano
- Mark Harrell
- Norman Tober
U.S. Marine Corps
- John Gibbs
- David Haas
- Wylie Harrell
- John Hensley
- Joseph Moorehead
- Erin Nichols
U.S. Air Force
- Cynthia Bishop
- Charles Broad
- Barkley Burker
- Joe Burns
- Lonnie Hentzell
- Richard Hutchinson
- William Johnson
- John Miller
- Karolyn Porter
- Charles Ray
- James Rowan
- Robert Solorza