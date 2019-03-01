Veterans Extravaganza readying for third year in Pahrump

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The sign-is desk at the 2nd Annual Veterans Extravaganza saw steady business during the six-hour event, as seen in this file photo. The 3rd Annual Veterans Extravaganza is set for March 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows attendees speaking with members of the American Veterans Foundation of Pahrump and Homeless Veterans Solutions, just two of the many organizations that participated in the 2018 Veterans Extravaganza.

The Committee for Veterans Issues is readying to host its 3rd Annual Veterans Extravaganza and the group is putting out the call to all former U.S. service members, inviting them for an event packed with veteran-specific information.

From veteran benefits assistance to local transportation services and much more, area organizations will gather together to help connect former service members with the resources they need.

In 2018, there were nearly 200 attendees who headed out for the event, including 137 veterans and event organizers are hoping to see an even larger crowd this year.

Set for 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, the Veterans Extravaganza will take place inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160 in Pahrump.

The information outlet will include several local and state organizations. The 2018 event consisted of a total of 35 exhibitors and event organizers are anticipating a similar turnout this year.

The well-known resource hub, NyE Communities Coalition, will be part of the exhibitors, as will the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 and the Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Representatives from the VA hospital, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Pahrump VA Clinic will be on hand to assist attendees and answer questions, along with VA patient advocates.

There will also be resources and information on suicide prevention, the area VETrans bus service, the Quilts of Valor program, the Personally Trained Service Dogs program and an array of other subjects of interest to those who served in the armed forces.

While veteran residents and their families are attending the event, they will also be treated to refreshments and raffle prizes will add a touch of excitement as well.

The Veterans Extravaganza is sponsored by Nevada State Senator Pete Goicoechea, Assemblyman Greg Hafen II and former Assemblyman James Oscarson.

For more information contact Dr. Tom Waters at 702-379-3449, Cles Saunders at 775-513-6604 or Frank Carbone at 775-209-0653.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com