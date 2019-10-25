VIDEO: Four Nevada State Bank branches to close across state
Nye County will not be affected by the recent announcement of Nevada State Bank branch closures in Nevada, the Pahrump Valley Times has learned.
Nye County will not be affected by the recent announcement of Nevada State Bank branch closures in Nevada, the Pahrump Valley Times has learned.
Three branches in Southern Nevada are planned for closure: two in Las Vegas and one in Boulder City.
This is a developing story.
SEE MORE on pvtimes.com or in the Pahrump Valley Times’ print edition.
Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv