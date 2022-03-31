Walmart recalls pancake, waffle mixes

Continental Mills’ Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, with the lot code of KX2063, and a best-buy date of Sept. 1, 2023 was recalled this month due to potential foreign material contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a nationwide recall affecting Walmart retailers. Shown here, a Walmart retailer in Nevada in this file photo from 2018. Continental Mills’ Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, with the Lot code of KX2063, and a best-buy date of Sept. 1, 2023 was recalled this month due to potential foreign material contamination. (Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Continental Mills’ Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, with the lot code of KX2063, and a best-buy date of Sept. 1, 2023 was recalled this month due to potential foreign material contamination, according to announcement from the Walmart corporation this month.

The FDA said fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product. The affected product was distributed nationwide where consumers purchased product through retail Walmart stores.

No contaminated product has been reported by consumers and no injuries have been reported to date according to the federal agency.

“Food safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers according to a company statement. “Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.”

Those who may have recently purchased the Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, should dispose of the product or return it for a replacement or refund.

For more information or to receive a refund, call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Headquartered in Tukwila, Washington, Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands, where products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

