Want to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.? Here’s where to go

Pahrump Valley Times file The All Peoples Luncheon has become a regular part of the community's annual gathering schedule, taking place each January in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This year's luncheon will mark 23 years for the event, which will take place Monday, Jan. 20 at Pahrump Community Church.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Residents can head on over to Black Cow Coffee House to enjoy some tasty beverages as well as a celebration in honor of MLK Day, with the shop's event set for Saturday, Jan. 18.

When contemplating the history of the civil rights movement, one person’s name consistently comes to mind, that of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A man whose advocacy helped change the nation, MLK’s impact on society as a whole has earned him a special place on the annual calendar. On the third Monday of every year, MLK Day honors King’s birthday and this year, the residents of Pahrump will have two chances to get out and show their admiration for the legacy King has left behind.

Black Cow Coffee House

“He was a man who had a dream. In recognition of MLK Day, Black Cow Coffee House invites you to pay tribute to the courageous leader who inspired a nation with his unwavering vision,” the coffee house announced earlier this month.

Slated for two hours on Saturday afternoon, the Black Cow MLK Day event will include musical performances that are sure to entertain the crowd. Bringing their melodic talents to the event will be a choir selection by Pahrump’s Second Missionary Baptist Church and Tony Tone is set to join in the fun with a jazz performance.

Area resident and 2023 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Althea P. Jones will be the afternoon’s special guest speaker. Jones, an Amazon best-selling author with several titles to her name and the president of GO Sounds Performing Arts Academy, will offer her thoughts on the importance of the holiday created to ensure the life and legacy of MLK is not forgotten in the pages of history.

The Black Cow Coffee House MLK Day event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the shop, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. For more information call 775-419-6592.

All Peoples Luncheon

The following Monday, Jan. 20, which marks the national observance of the holiday, the MLK Jr. Scholarship Foundation will be hosting its “We ‘R’ the World – The Next Generation” 23rd Annual All Peoples Luncheon and the purpose behind the gathering is one that Dr. King would have undoubtedly admired.

As a nonprofit with a main goal of providing students with a financial boost to help with furthering their education, the MLK Scholarship Foundation utilizes the All Peoples Luncheon as a way to both honor MLK himself and raise funds to support its scholarship program.

“Pahrump’s MLK Scholarship Foundation has been successful for 22 years, providing scholarships to our local high school seniors in pursuit of higher education,” the nonprofit detailed. “This success couldn’t happen without community support. With your support, we can make this event successful once again for our students and community!”

Ms. Pahrump 2024 Queen Lucy Smith and her court will be in attendance to assist with the luncheon, which will include an award presentation, entertainment, prizes, raffles, a meal and much more.

The All Peoples Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at Fresh Image Salon, 1411 S. Highway 160, Suite 5. Tables can also be reserved by emailing Christine Byrom at MLKPahrump@icloud.com or calling Dore Foskey at 775-513-1552 or Redell Samuel at 808-351-4369.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com