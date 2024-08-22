Want to have some island fun? Luau tix now on sale

If readers are in the mood for an evening of island-themed fun, look no further than the 2024 ACORN Luau.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A buffet filled with Hawaiian-style eats will again be on offer at the ACORN Luau.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN is dedicated to giving a voice to children in foster care and its annual Luau fundraiser will bring island-themed fun to Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The entertainment from Rau Tama Nui is always a big hit at the ACORN Luau.

This event will bring a buffet of Hawaiian cuisine, tropical drinks, authentic Tahitian entertainment, raffles, auctions and more. Tickets are on sale now but those who want to get in on the festivities will have to act quickly to secure a seat at this popular event, which sells out each year.

Set for Sept. 28, the 2024 Luau is one of the primary fundraisers for the nonprofit Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada (ACORN). Formerly known as Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the organization re-branded last year but its mission of serving foster youth has never wavered.

“We train and support advocates who represent neglected or abused children in the foster care system - by giving them a voice in the court system,” information on ACORN reads. “So that every abused or neglected child in our area can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.”

ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna reported that the nonprofit is doing quite well right now but of course, the need it fills is ever-present.

“I am happy to announce we are close to serving all the foster children who have a court case in Nye and Esmeralda counties,” McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times with evident excitement. “It has been my dream to give a voice to all the foster children we serve and we are close! I cannot thank the community enough for volunteering and stepping up to be advocates for these children.”

However, funding is a continual challenge and McKenna noted that in recent years, this has been an even bigger hurdle to clear.

“In the past few years, federal grants have been on the decline for all nonprofits and ACORN has been one of those. Our major funder has cut funds almost in half since 2020. Due to this, it makes ACORN rely on our major fundraisers as well as our community donors to keep our doors open,” McKenna remarked. “ACORN looks constantly for new and creative ways to funding. ACORN appreciates all the community support we receive for our event and all of the donations.”

The Luau is major mechanism for generating dollars to support the nonprofit and event organizers are anticipating another fantastic year.

“ACORN is excited to be back at the Calvada Eye for our Luau event. The setting is perfect for it and we appreciate the town of Pahrump for the ability to use it,” McKenna said. “We have a new caterer this year, Da Bruddah’s Grindz, and returning this year are our fabulous friends from the Wine Down and our entertainment guests, Rau Tama Nui!”

In addition to ticket sales, ACORN is seeking event sponsors, with two levels available. Ohana Sponsors will get a table for six, a half-page ad in the event program and mention in all event promotions for $450. Aloha Sponsors receive a table for eight, a full-page program ad and mention on all event promotions for $650. The deadline to become a sponsor is Sept. 15.

“Remember, all money goes toward the organization to train new volunteers to be advocates for our foster children in the court system. And better yet, it’s tax deductible!” McKenna concluded.

The 2024 Luau is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Calvada Eye on Walt Williams Drive.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved by emailing Advocates@ACORNV.org or calling 775-505-2272.

More information on the nonprofit can be found at ACORNV.org

How to become an ACORN advocate

"Nobody longs for a safe and loving home more than a child in foster care. As a court-appointed Advocate for Children of Rural Nevada, you will be empowered by the Nevada 5th Judicial District Court in Nye County to help make this dream a reality."

This statement underscores the mission of Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada (ACORN), for which recruitment of new volunteers is crucial. Anyone interested in helping to make a positive impact in the lives of foster youth is encouraged to reach out to the nonprofit to get involved.

"Volunteer advocates get to know the child by talking with everyone in that child's life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others. They use the information they gather to help judges and others understand what the child needs and to help the child find a safe, permanent home," information from ACORN states.

There is no need for a legal background when it comes to being a foster youth advocate, with ACORN emphasizing, "We welcome people from all walks of life. We are simply looking for people who care about children and have common sense."

All advocates must pass a background check and participate in a 30-hour training course, while also agreeing to stay with a case until it is closed, something that averages about a year and a half. Volunteering then only requires about two to four hours of time per month.

Online applications to become a volunteer advocate are available at ACORNV.org