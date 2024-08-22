95°F
weather icon Windy
Pahrump, NV
News

Want to have some island fun? Luau tix now on sale

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The entertainment from Rau Tama Nui is always a big hit at t ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The entertainment from Rau Tama Nui is always a big hit at the ACORN Luau.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui, a traditional Tahitian dance group, will retur ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui, a traditional Tahitian dance group, will return once again for the 2024 Luau.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN is dedicated to giving a voice to children in foster c ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN is dedicated to giving a voice to children in foster care and its annual Luau fundraiser will bring island-themed fun to Pahrump.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A fabulous fruit display attracted plenty of comments during ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A fabulous fruit display attracted plenty of comments during the ACORN 2023 Luau.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A buffet filled with Hawaiian-style eats will again be on of ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A buffet filled with Hawaiian-style eats will again be on offer at the ACORN Luau.
More Stories
Nye County/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Sutton
Nye County manager resigning
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion Post #22 is seeking more information ab ...
Who was Edward McDaniel? American Legion aims to find out more about its namesake
Britt Davis/Facebook
Chief: Flames reached nearly 50 feet in fire that destroyed multiple buildings
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A recent donation from local construction crews has helped bo ...
‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!’ : Wulfenstein raises $5k for beds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 22, 2024 - 12:24 pm
 

If readers are in the mood for an evening of island-themed fun, look no further than the 2024 ACORN Luau.

This event will bring a buffet of Hawaiian cuisine, tropical drinks, authentic Tahitian entertainment, raffles, auctions and more. Tickets are on sale now but those who want to get in on the festivities will have to act quickly to secure a seat at this popular event, which sells out each year.

Set for Sept. 28, the 2024 Luau is one of the primary fundraisers for the nonprofit Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada (ACORN). Formerly known as Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the organization re-branded last year but its mission of serving foster youth has never wavered.

“We train and support advocates who represent neglected or abused children in the foster care system - by giving them a voice in the court system,” information on ACORN reads. “So that every abused or neglected child in our area can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.”

ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna reported that the nonprofit is doing quite well right now but of course, the need it fills is ever-present.

“I am happy to announce we are close to serving all the foster children who have a court case in Nye and Esmeralda counties,” McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times with evident excitement. “It has been my dream to give a voice to all the foster children we serve and we are close! I cannot thank the community enough for volunteering and stepping up to be advocates for these children.”

However, funding is a continual challenge and McKenna noted that in recent years, this has been an even bigger hurdle to clear.

“In the past few years, federal grants have been on the decline for all nonprofits and ACORN has been one of those. Our major funder has cut funds almost in half since 2020. Due to this, it makes ACORN rely on our major fundraisers as well as our community donors to keep our doors open,” McKenna remarked. “ACORN looks constantly for new and creative ways to funding. ACORN appreciates all the community support we receive for our event and all of the donations.”

The Luau is major mechanism for generating dollars to support the nonprofit and event organizers are anticipating another fantastic year.

“ACORN is excited to be back at the Calvada Eye for our Luau event. The setting is perfect for it and we appreciate the town of Pahrump for the ability to use it,” McKenna said. “We have a new caterer this year, Da Bruddah’s Grindz, and returning this year are our fabulous friends from the Wine Down and our entertainment guests, Rau Tama Nui!”

In addition to ticket sales, ACORN is seeking event sponsors, with two levels available. Ohana Sponsors will get a table for six, a half-page ad in the event program and mention in all event promotions for $450. Aloha Sponsors receive a table for eight, a full-page program ad and mention on all event promotions for $650. The deadline to become a sponsor is Sept. 15.

“Remember, all money goes toward the organization to train new volunteers to be advocates for our foster children in the court system. And better yet, it’s tax deductible!” McKenna concluded.

The 2024 Luau is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Calvada Eye on Walt Williams Drive.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved by emailing Advocates@ACORNV.org or calling 775-505-2272.

More information on the nonprofit can be found at ACORNV.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Sutton
Nye County manager resigning
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After seven years as the manager for both Nye County and the town of Pahrump, Tim Sutton will soon be stepping down from his position.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A recent donation from local construction crews has helped bo ...
‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!’ : Wulfenstein raises $5k for beds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the generosity of PRS’ Wulfenstein Construction crew, the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is now thousands of dollars better off, money that will be used exclusively to build and fit out new beds for kids in Pahrump and the surrounding communities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Water District Governing Board is currently ...
$10M may flow Nye water district’s way — what’s at stake
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Congress is currently considering the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 and if this bipartisan bill ends up becoming law, which appears likely, the Nye County Water District will be the beneficiary of a $10 million windfall.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred's Fancy Dancer has become a beloved mascot for Southwe ...
GALLERY: Mustangs & Music helps Pahrump’s horse herds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One year ago this month, the Bureau of Land Management conducted a roundup of several area wild horses, touching off a wave of community concern and demands to have the animals returned.

pvt default image
Husband and wife allegedly changed price tags of 47 items at Walmart
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deputy Jason Ruesch responded to the retailer just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report, after loss prevention workers advised dispatch that the couple was scanning merchandise at the self-checkout counter and suspected them of stealing.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Laraine Babbitt has taken over as the new owner of Sunflower ...
Longtime local clothing shop changes hand— meet the new owner
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At 65, Laraine Babbitt is embarking on an all-new adventure — she’s become an entrepreneur for the first time in her life with the acquisition of the popular local clothing shop, Sunflower Fashions.