Want to help kids prepare for Back to School? Here’s how

It won’t be long before Nye County students head back to the classroom. To help ensure that youth will be prepared for the new academic year, several local organizations and businesses are coming together for the Back to School Fair on Saturday, July 27.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2023 Back to School Fair saw hundreds of students come through to get new backpacks and all kinds of school supplies before the start of the next academic year.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Back to School Fair is set for July 27 and donations are needed to help make the event a success.

The annual event offers free school supplies and health exams and is headed by the NyE Communities Coalition.

“As our community continues to grow, so do the needs of our fellow community members and neighbors,” NyECC Board President Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Muccio is also the coordinator of marketing and outreach at Desert View Hospital, which is a major partner for this year’s Back to School Fair. He has been involved in the fair for many years, noting that it has become a longstanding tradition that provides a valuable service. But it takes more than just the sponsoring and participating entities to make the Back to School Fair happen, with donations from generous residents a vital piece of the puzzle.

“The need this year is greater than ever. No teacher should have to spend their own hard-earned money to purchase supplies for their students. It is our hope that the community will come together as it has for many years to make a difference for the children in our community,” Muccio remarked.

NyECC is aiming to accumulate enough supplies for at least 600 students in the Pahrump Valley as well as 80 in Tonopah, 75 in Beatty and 80 in neighboring Lincoln County.

The coalition has arranged for donation boxes to be placed at Walmart, Family Dollar and Dollar General. Event organizers are seeking new, unused backpacks and all of the traditional supplies needed for educational success, such as paper, pencils, pens, notebooks and much more. Supply donations and cash donations can also be made at the coalition’s Pahrump campus.

“Any donation will help with a project as large as this,” event coordinator Pam Smith said.

For those who plan to attend the Back to School Fair, there will be free snow cones and raffle prizes, along with sports physicals, free dental exams and tooth sealants. Local parents will have the opportunity to take home a new car seat, while supplies last.

Parents must bring each of their students to the event in order for that student to receive a backpack and supplies or services. A parent or legal guardian must be present for any sports physicals or screenings.

The Back to School Fair will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Pahrump Valley High School campus, 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

For more information contact Smith at PSmith@NyECC.org or by calling 775-727-9970 extension 217.

