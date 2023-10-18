Want to honor a local military hero on a town banner? Here’s how

Nye County launched the Veterans Banner Program nearly six years ago, with banners featuring the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. But time takes its toll, leaving the banners worn, and every few years the county works to refresh these pennants of appreciation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Buildings and Grounds crews are pictured hanging the first round of banners featured in the Veterans Banner Program in 2018. Every three years, the county renews these pennants and the application period for the next round is now open.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Banner Program was created in 2017 and implemented in 2018, with the mission of honoring those who have served by featuring their photos and service information on banners lining the Calvada Eye, as well as at the justice complex in Tonopah.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the two banners emblazoned with "Honors our Heroes" that are included in the Veterans Banner Program display.

Enlisting in the military takes tremendous courage and in communities throughout Nye County, those who have offered their service to the country are often revered as heroes.

It’s now time for another round of brand new banners to go up and as such, area service members, both past and present, are encouraged to submit an application for the opportunity to have their image displayed on one of the new banners.

“Nye County has begun accepting applications for the Nye County Veterans Banner Program,” a press release issued by Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly announced. “Selected veterans’ names and photos will be displayed on banners on the Calvada Eye in Pahrump and the William P. Beko Justice Complex in Tonopah.”

This Veterans Banner Program was the project which initially started with former Nye County Commissioner Butch Borasky, who felt a desire to do something to pay tribute to the men and women who have served their country, putting their own lives on the line to protect and preserve freedom. He took the idea to a local veterans’ group run by Ron and Debra Wright, who then brought it to the newly-formed Veterans Finance Committee in mid-2017.

As a group focused solely on finding projects to utilize the county’s Veterans Services Fund, the Veterans Finance Committee created an overview of the proposed program and presented their idea to Nye County commissioners. It was clear from the start that each of the board members were enthusiastically supportive and funding in the amount of $200 per banner was awarded unanimously.

“The program was created in a partnership between the county and area veterans to honor Nye County’s past and present veterans for their service to our country and in turn, to encourage a new generation to provide service to their country,” Nye County officials stated when first launching the program. “The banner acts as a symbol of our gratitude that pays tribute to the commitment and courage displayed by individuals that have served in the armed forces.”

The first of the banners started to go up in March 2018 and by July 4th of that year, all of the double-sided banners had been hung. These included the pictures and service information on veterans as well as two images which proudly proclaim that Nye County and the town of Pahrump each honor their heroes and another that honors all Prisoners of Wars and those Missing in Action.

An application period for a second round of banner applications was opened in late 2020 and now the county is readying for its third renewal process.

Eligible applicants include any resident, former resident or deceased resident of Nye County who is a current or retired member of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and even the youngest branch, the Space Force. If a veteran, the honoree must have been honorably discharged. Applications can be submitted by the honoree themselves or by their closest living relative.

Applications must include a photo 5 x 7 or larger or with a digital resolution of 300 dpi or higher.

“All applications will be assigned a number and used by the county should the selection by drawing be required,” the application notes. “Banners will be raised for a minimum period of three years.”

Applications can be obtained at the Nye County Administration Offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100 in Pahrump or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah. They are also available online at NyeCounty.gov/972

The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

For more information contact Nye County Administration at NyeAdmin@co.nye.nv.us or 775-751-7075.

