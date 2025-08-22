Wash and wax those cars, it’s time to Show and Shine

For many people, there is nothing so beautiful as the sight of a well tuned and maintained engine and residents have the chance to show off their own love for motors and horsepower at the '25 Roses Fall Festival Show and Shine, set for Sept. 27. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Fall Festival is nearly here and one of the most popular features of this four-day-long jamboree is the annual car show.

From old classics to modern muscle and everything in between, the car show gives area auto enthusiasts the chance to exhibit their rides in all their chrome and steel glory. But if readers have a vehicle they think is worthy of the Fall Festival’s “Out of this World” theme, they’ll want to race to register before all of the spots are gone and they are left in the dust.

“Hey there, car lovers! Rev your engines and get ready to roll into one of the most exciting auto events of the season – the ’25 Roses Fall Festival Show and Shine during the Pahrump Fall Festival,” a news release from the town of Pahrump announced. “Spots are filling fast, so don’t wait. Let your ride take center stage.”

The Roses Show and Shine is slated for the Saturday of the Fall Festival, Sept. 27 beginning bright and early at 7 a.m. Leading the motorhead charge this year is Roses Paradise Home Health Care, a company that opened a Pahrump office in 2021 to provide a variety of services to seniors in the area, from companion care to housekeeping and more.

All car show entrants should be in place by 10 a.m. that Saturday morning, which is the deadline for roll-in and the official start of the judging period. Judges will then be perusing the array of autos until 1 p.m. and the awards ceremony is set for 2-3 p.m.

While there will be plenty of incredible automobiles for car show-goers to view and lots of conversation with their proud owners to be had, that’s not all attendees will have a chance to enjoy. There will be prizes up for grabs, too, and the opportunity to win some cash while supporting the community as well. Alongside the presentation of awards that Saturday afternoon, there will be a raffle and a 50/50 drawing held, with proceeds to be donated to a charitable cause.

If anyone is interested in exhibiting more than one vehicle at the Roses Show and Shine, a separate registration form must be completed for each to allow for streamlined check-in the day of the show. “Thank you for helping us keep things organized and running smoothly,” Roses Paradise noted.

All makes and models are welcome and registration includes entry into the show, eligibility for awards and a digital ticket to allow for quick check-in. Registration is $25 per vehicle. Forms can be found at RosesParadise.com

“Bring the whole crew! Enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with food, fun and fantastic rides. Spectators are welcome. The more, the merrier!” the town encouraged.

Additional opportunities to participate in Fall Fest

The Roses Show and Shine is just one aspect of the Pahrump Fall Festival, however, and there are many other ways that businesses, organizations and individuals can get involved.

Another major headliner of the Saturday, Sept. 27 line-up is the Fall Festival Parade, under the direction of the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley for yet another year. But there are just a few days remaining for entrants to sign up, with the deadline for parade forms at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29.

The entry fee for the parade is $40 and forms can be submitted directly to Reva Braun at 5770 S. Corrine St., Pahrump NV, 89048 or to the Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia St. For more on the parade call Braun at 775-727-0911.

The Arts/Craft and Food/Horticulture exhibit is also a big part of the Pahrump Fall Festival, with the Shadow Mountain Quilters organizing this particular activity. Entry fees to participate in the exhibit are just $1 each and kids 12 and younger can enter for free. There are all kinds of categories of competition for this exhibit, too, so anyone with a hand for gardening, skill for painting or any other creative pursuit is encouraged to get involved.

Questions on the Arts/Craft and Food/Horticulture exhibit can be directed to Joyce Higginbotham at JoyceInPahrump@gmail.com or 775-253-4885. The schedule, rules and entry forms can be found at PahrumpNV.gov

The Pahrump Fall Festival will take place Thursday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 28 at Petrack Park. For more information visit PahrumpNV.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival

Pahrump Fall Festival Rodeo and carnival tickets

Tickets for the Pahrump Fall Festival Rodeo and the carnival are now on sale but buyers are cautioned to purchase through town-approved sources in order to avoid being scammed. There are no online ticket sales this year.

Carnival tickets are $35 per person for one all-day pass and rodeo tickets are $15 per person. These can only be purchased at the following locations:

■ Pahrump Tourism Office, 400 Highway 160.

■ Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack, 2031 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Valley Electric Association Office, 800 E. Highway 372.

For more information contact Courtney Kenney with the town of Pahrump at 775-727-2825.