Weight loss program winner from Nevada shares her story

“I think the hardest part is really committing to losing weight once you figure out how to do it,” said Jane Zuehlsdorff. (TOPS Club, Inc.)

Starting a weight-loss journey can be daunting, but there are resources and organizations available, like TOPS, that can help with the process.

“TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind,” according to a press release. “TOPS promotes successful weight management with a ‘Real People. Real Weight Loss.®’ philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise, and wellness information.”

A Nevada woman is sharing her weight-loss story and how it led her to become TOPS’ 2024 Nevada Queen.

“I think the hardest part is really committing to losing weight once you figure out how to do it,” Jane Zuehlsdorff of Mesquite, Nevada, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “But it’s the commitment that’s the hardest.”

Zuehlsdorff first joined TOPS in 2019, hoping it would be the last time she would have to lose weight. She had previously lost 100 pounds — twice — but gained it all back. She said she was doing well this third time around until the pandemic hit. By late 2022, she had gained more weight due to health problems.

“I went back to TOPS, and it was kind of embarrassing because I had gained all the weight back, but they were very accepting. There’s no judgment,” she explained. “I found out what worked for me. I did have to work with a nutritionist, and I realized I couldn’t do it on my own. We had to figure something out, and it clicked this time.”

Zuehlsdorff said that through a high-protein diet and regular exercise, she was able to lose weight. By the end of 2024, she had lost 107 pounds. In May 2025, she was named the 2024 Nevada Queen at a recognition event in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how to explain what it meant to me,” she enthused. “I was very honored to be the queen. I’m very proud of what I did, but I also recognize that other people worked just as hard as I did.”

There are two TOPS chapters in the Pahrump Valley. Chapter 117 meets every Wednesday at Trinity Church, located at 750 Big Five Road. Chapter 151 meets every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center, located at 1370 West Basin Avenue. Both chapters hold weigh-ins at 7 a.m., with meetings following at 8 a.m.

“We’re a family. We all care about each other,” said Chapter 117 leader Aven Lindsey. “We support each other, encourage each other, make ourselves accountable to each other. That’s the idea of TOPS.”

Lindsey encourages anyone interested in learning more about TOPS to attend either chapter’s meetings for more information.

For further information about TOPS, visit tops.org.

