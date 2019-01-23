Wells Fargo reacts to government shutdown

During this federal government shutdown, Wells Fargo &Company (NYSE: WFC) is offering relief to impacted customers and community members.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The bank will work with customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown, Wells Fargo said.

Fee reversals and waivers are available to affected customers and the company announced a donation of $250,000 to the United for U.S. Coalition by United Way Worldwide to support those in local communities who are also impacted.

“Wells Fargo hopes to lessen the financial impact on our affected customers while also providing individual assistance for their unique needs,” said Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo CEO and president.

“In addition, our $250,000 donation to seed the creation of the United for U.S. Coalition will help meet the basic needs of those facing personal hardships at this time.”

The bank will work with customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown. Customers should call the newly-established customer assistance line at 800-219-9739 or visit any Wells Fargo branch for assistance.

For more, go to www.wellsfargo.com