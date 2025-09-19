What can the PACT Act do for you?

There are hundreds of conditions that veterans can develop as a result of toxic exposure in the course of their duties and the PACT Act has resulted in the expansion of eligibility for VA health care. (U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs)

On Aug. 10, 2022, the PACT Act was signed into law, ushering in what the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) calls perhaps the largest health care and benefits expansion in VA history. Under the act, eligibility for VA health care has been extended and the federal agency is striving to get the word out to all those who are now able to receive PACT Act-related benefits.

“Hey Pahrump veterans! You’re invited to attend a Veteran Town Hall,” the VA announced. “This event will offer an opportunity to connect with community resources and get assistance accessing VA benefits you have earned. Find out what resources you are eligible for.”

VA representatives will be on hand to assist with applying for veteran ID cards and benefits, and there will be a question-and-answer session with medical center leadership as well.

“This event is for veterans and their families in the Pahrump area. Don’t miss this opportunity to access the benefits you have earned. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 25 for the resource fair and the Veteran Town Hall with VA medical center leadership,” the agency encouraged.

Providing additional details on the PACT Act, the announcement goes on to explain that millions of additional veterans are now eligible for VA health care, including those who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan or were deployed in support of the Global War of Terror or to any combat zone after Sept. 11, 2001. But it’s not just those who went to war zones.

“Even if you never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or serving on active duty here at home - by working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, X-rays and more - you can enroll too,” the VA noted.

In addition to expanding eligibility, the PACT Act also adds over 20 presumptive conditions for exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic materials, according to the VA’s Pact Act web page. It also adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation and requires the VA to provide toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.

“Bottom line: all veterans who meet the minimum service requirements and were exposed to toxins and other hazards, at home or abroad, are eligible to enroll in VA care,” the agency emphasized. “Even if you don’t need this care today, you may need it tomorrow or the next day or 30 years from now. And once you’re in, you have access for life.”

The PACT Act contains provisions for the survivors of eligible veterans, too, allowing for a monthly VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation payment, a one-time accrued benefits payment or a survivors pension.

Local veterans can learn all about PACT Act benefits at the VA’s informational event on Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Veterans Memorial Building at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, 751 East Street. The resource fair portion is slated to run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Veterans Town Hall is set for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information on the PACT Act and its associated benefits, visit VA.gov

