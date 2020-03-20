45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Why are we panicking about the coronavirus?

By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Walk into any grocery store and you will instantly see how people have reacted to the coronavirus outbreak with panic. Panic has overwhelmed any form of rational thinking.

At our local grocery stores, I observed shopping cart after shopping cart filled to the top and long lines to check out. Empty shelves were everywhere.

In the parking lots, I saw people with four or five carts full of grocery items that they were loading into coolers and plastic bins in their vehicles. Some carts had cases and cases of bottled water. A rational thought process would reason out that we aren’t running out of food, that the stores would be resupplied from their warehouses, and that the water from your tap is perfectly OK to drink. But that is not what is taking place.

Don’t panic is a common refrain from health professionals, government officials, and laypeople as they aim to quell people’s fears about the novel coronavirus. So why are people panicking? Human survival has depended on both fear and anxiety, requiring us to react immediately when we encountered a threat. Think “fight or flight”. When we encounter a dangerous situation our first reaction is to get away from the danger as rapidly as possible or to put up a fight. Only later after the danger has passed and when our fear subsides does our rational part of our brain think about “how can I avoid getting into this dangerous situation in the future?” We panic when the emotional part of our brain overwhelms the rational part. Our brains short-circuit and our behavior changes. Buying excessive amounts of grocery items and leaving none for the next person is an example of that change.

A primary cause of this panicked reaction is that there are too many questions and not enough solid information about the virus and its potential consequences to us. The initial information seems to point to it being serious but it’s far too early to have an accurate picture of just how serious. If we have more information, it allows our brains to process more rationally. But there is a lack of solid factual information and what information we do get is often conflicting. People need ways of alleviating their anxiety, so clear instructions about risks and behaviors are essential to lessening our fears. People need to feel that they have some control over the situation and taking action, even if its irrational action, helps lessen their panic. When people panic shop and buy in excess it is their way of exercising some control in a situation where they don’t know how to react or what to expect.

There are other ways to take action. In the case of protecting yourself from the coronavirus, that means, at the very least, taking precautions like washing and drying your hands thoroughly and frequently, and avoiding people who are sick. If you’re at higher risk for contracting and getting sick from the illness, like older Americans and those with conditions including heart disease and diabetes, avoid places with crowds. Taking action can also mean finding ways to help those around you, maybe by bringing an elderly neighbor their groceries or medications.

We tend to resist when people tell us how to conduct our lives. We especially resent it when it’s the government telling us what to do. Some amount of anxiety can be good in the face of disaster. Fear can be a motivator, raising our alertness and energy levels as long we don’t allow that fear to turn into panic. Even though we may initially want to ignore an order to stay at home and avoid contact with others, we know so very little about this virus and its long-term effects we may want to temper our impulse to ignore the governor’s order. When more is known we will be able to better decide for ourselves what course of action we should pursue.

In the meantime, make the best of it. Find ways to be productive and not dwell on the negative. Maybe share some of those 48 rolls of toilet paper, 12 gallons of milk, and 24 loaves of bread you bought. We haven’t faced anything like this for decades, so there is no playbook on how to act. We will get through this if we control our panic and take positive action.

Tim Burke is a businessman, philanthropist, educator and Pahrump resident. Contact him at timstakenv@gmail.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Marine Corps veteran Gary Bennett is pictured beaming from e ...
More than 560 Quilts of Valor bestowed by Nye County Valor Quilters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The minds of many are now focused on COVID-19 and all of its potential harm but there are still plenty of positives to reflect on, including the recent ceremony hosted by the Nye County Valor Quilters in which former U.S. military members were bestowed their very own, handmade Quilt of Valor.

Getty Images "Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hour ...
In Season: 6 quick growing vegetables that you can harvest within weeks
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hours and a lot of patience. This can serve as a deterrent to many who would like to have an instant return on their investment. I tend to fall into this later category. Fortunately, there are vegetables that you can start now and begin to enjoy in less than 14 to 60 days.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can use this recipe as a base for meals l ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Don’t worry, you probably have more than you think
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you had to stay in your home without leaving for 14 days, could you do so in comfort? That’s the question and it’s causing a lot of concern. The intention is to be prepared should you choose to not leave your house.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the 11th Annual HO ...
HOPE Run in Pahrump still a go despite Coronavirus, will take place virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With coronavirus concerns gripping the entire country, it seems as if anything and everything that attracts a crowd is being canceled but there is one local event that, while it will see some major modifications, is still going forward.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is continuing to call for an investigation into Nevad ...
Nevada lawmakers press COVID-19 Task Force
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three U.S. senators are pressing the Coronavirus Task Force on preparedness and response plans for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said her department wil ...
Nye sheriff not enforcing Sisolak closure directive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly a day after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, effective at noon on March 18, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, in a video news release said her department will not enforce the governor’s decree on local businesses at present.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jason Palmo, 46 of Pahrump faces grand larceny charges foll ...
Alleged water tank thief arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been said that desperate times call for desperate measures.