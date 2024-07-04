92°F
Why Nye County officials are lobbying to keep its Public Safety Sales Tax

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis spoke in support ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis spoke in support of extending the Public Safety Sales Tax, which he calls a "game-changer" for his department.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 4, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County is preparing for the 2025 Nevada Legislative Session, with commissioners selecting the subject of the one Bill Draft Request (BDR) the county will submit for consideration: the Nye County Public Safety Sales Tax.

Commonly referred to as the PSST, this tax was established by an act of legislation in 2007, authorizing the county to impose a sales tax of up to one-half of 1 percent to fund staff and equipment for the local public safety departments. That act has a sunset clause that eliminates the tax on Sept. 30, 2027 but the money generated by it has been an asset to the county.

The board is eager to see the act amended to continue the tax. Out of the 13 potential BDRs listed for consideration during the June 18 meeting, the PSST proposal was the sole item to draw the board’s interest.

“We do have an item that definitely needs to be looked at, this one here for emergency services, fire and police department, which is the PSST,” Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone stated, while commission chair Debra Strickland agreed, “And I think that’s the only one that should be considered.”

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis called the PSST a “game-changer” for his department, telling commissioners, “It has changed the complexity of our operations in positive ways that I cannot even describe in a just a couple of minutes. Operationally, allowing us to acquire the necessary equipment to do our jobs, allowing us to get additional staff, which also helps us eliminate overtime, allowing us to acquire the necessary capital for growth patterns that our community has expressed such concerns over - that is all being driven by PSST. And I can’t say enough that we need that, so desperately.”

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill threw his support behind the proposal as well, citing the recent acquisition of all-new radar units for his team as just one example of the upgrades made possible by PSST funding.

“You might recall about a year and a half ago, right after I took office, we were able to use the PSST fund to purchase new radar units for every single one of our patrol vehicles. Those units were out of date, many of them were not working and that was the only way we had to fund that multi-million dollar purchase,” McGill detailed. “If there is a way we can continue with the funding source after the expiration, I am 100% in favor of it.”

Putting some hard numbers to the proposal, Nye County Comptroller Helen Bae reported that the PSST brings in about $5 million annually for the county, money that is split equally between fire services and the sheriff’s office.

“So each relies every year on about $2.5 million. If that goes away, that does have a severe impact to our operations here,” Bae stated.

With everyone in concurrence, Carbone made the motion to select the PSST BDR for the 2025 Legislative Session, with a second from commissioner Bruce Jabbour. The motion passed 5-0.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road has been bare since 2019 when the infamous white castle-style building that once housed the Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club was finally torn down. Now, five years later, the first steps are being taken toward redevelopment of the property.

Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A family member of the woman who was stabbed to death at Petrack Park in Pahrump on June 19 says she was well acquainted with several homeless individuals who frequented there and often helped them with resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks
Staff Report

Nye County is known for its many fireworks stores that typically peak around the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re looking to stock up on fireworks check out these local retailers:

  • Alamo Fireworks Megastore, 5360 US-95, Amargosa Valley
  • Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372
  • Blackjack Fireworks, 1181 S. Highway 160
  • Phantom Fireworks of Pahrump, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501
  • Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 S. Highway 160
  • Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When word of the proposal to establish a medical waste disposal operation in the heart of town reached Pahrump residents’ ears, it sparked a flash of public opposition and demands that the Nye County Commission step in to address the issue.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout ...
Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There will be no excuse for boredom in Pahrump this coming holiday, with a variety of Independence Day activities scheduled that the whole family is sure to enjoy. From a patriotic procession that morning and family festival in the afternoon to a fantastic fireworks display that night, Fourth of July will be a fun-filled celebration of America’s birthday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrated 30 years as a guild t ...
These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.