89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Wildfires confirmed at Nevada National Security Site

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2021 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2021 - 12:27 pm
Getty Images
Getty Images

The Nevada National Security Site has confirmed multiple wildfires within its property. No structures, critical areas or assets are in danger. No injuries were reported.

Fire & Rescue confirmed that multiple wildland fires are burning in the western section of the NNSS. On Tuesday, about 1:43 p.m., smoke was reported in a remote area of the NNSS.

“Due to weather, air assets were unable to get a full assessment,” NNSS stated on social media. “Today, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and NNSS Fire & Rescue is on-scene. Currently no critical areas, structures or assets are in danger. Aerial assets are onsite and have begun surveying.”

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Amy Hutchinson, right, Tim Diener and Brandon Zubriski, all from Boca Raton, Fla., take photos ...
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s case count continues to rise at a significant rate, and the state now has a higher 7-day case rate per 100,000 people than any other state in the country.

Robert Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Katelyn Brinkerhoff is working with Master Ga ...
New coordinator to bring Master Gardener cert online
Staff Report

The University of Nevada Reno Extension’s Master Gardener of Nevada has a new coordinator. And under this new leadership, plant-growing education and training is set to be expanded to increase access.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 will be the venue ...
Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run set for July 3 in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Independence Day is right around the corner and with this most patriotic holiday looming, there is perhaps no better time to get people together for an event celebrating the freedoms and liberties of America.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In 2020, Nevada experienced a 40-percent increase in opioid ...
Nevada AG forming working group on substance abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

According to a February 2021 report prepared by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics, the Silver State observed a larger number of opioid overdose deaths at 484 in 2020, than what was previously considered the peak in 2011, where 460 individuals died from opioid overdoses.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal A recent fundraiser in support of the Ronald McDonal ...
Social media rumors mar fundraising effort
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that negative social media posts put a damper on a local fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Las Vegas.

Seth Cothren
Sting operation nabs suspected child predator
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man who drove from Las Vegas to Pahrump to allegedly have sex with who he thought was a 13-year-old female, was arrested after an undercover sting operation by local investigators.

Getty Images
Teacher of the Year entries close July 2
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education will be accepting applications for the 2022 Teacher of the Year until July 2.