Wildfires confirmed at Nevada National Security Site

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Getty Images

The Nevada National Security Site has confirmed multiple wildfires within its property. No structures, critical areas or assets are in danger. No injuries were reported.

Fire & Rescue confirmed that multiple wildland fires are burning in the western section of the NNSS. On Tuesday, about 1:43 p.m., smoke was reported in a remote area of the NNSS.

“Due to weather, air assets were unable to get a full assessment,” NNSS stated on social media. “Today, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and NNSS Fire & Rescue is on-scene. Currently no critical areas, structures or assets are in danger. Aerial assets are onsite and have begun surveying.”

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.