News

‘Winter Warm-up’ event set for Sunday, Nov. 8

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

“We are here to serve the community.”

Those words on Thursday came from Angela Reinold, who is the founder and president of Pahrump’s Faith for Action Inc., a 501 c3 nonprofit agency, which is hosting a “Winter Warm-up” event on Sunday, Nov. 8, at its 2210 Commercial Dr., location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reinold said any local individuals and families can visit the agency to shop for winter clothing items, free of charge, during the semi-annual event.

“There are no requirements or qualifications,” she said. “Usually, we just have a line and we let people in, but unfortunately this year, it’s a little bit different. Literally, because of COVID-19, and what’s going on, this year, they can just call us and we will sign them up. We are scheduling people in different time slots, where they just come in at their particular time and they get to shop for free and take what they want. Once they leave, we sanitize the room and then the next person comes in. We just keep it rotating.

“As of right now, we only have about 12 people signed up, and from 1 to 2 p.m., we are doing our friends on the hill, which is the homeless population here in the community. We already have seven people signed up for that.”

Additionally, Reinold said the agency is seeking assistance with acquiring gently used winter clothing this year.

“We are also asking for donations of different winter clothing items, which is how we are able to do these events,” she said. “We ask for gently used items from the community, where we just bring it all together and we allow the people in need to come in and get what they need. We do this twice a year. One is during the summer and one is during the winter, because we want to ensure that everybody within the community does have what they need for that particular season. Anyone who is interested in donating gently used winter clothing items, can contact us and we can pick up the donations.”

With a strong focus on serving the community, Faith for Action, Reinold noted, has been active in the community for roughly three years.

“Last December, we decided to become a nonprofit agency because you get more help and support, with grants and so forth,” she said. “We are focused on helping our friends on the hill, which is our homeless population. We made sure that they were able to get some type of housing. When we say that it is literally a roof over their head, it could be a tent, a fifth-wheel, or a trailer, so at least they will have something. We have been slowly but surely adding to what they need, and the community has definitely come alongside with us. It’s just been beautiful. It’s a pay-it-forward program.”

To schedule a slot to shop for winter clothing items, or to provide donations of winter clothing accessories, call 775-727-0334.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Ford responds to suit against Nevada voting
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada attorney general’s office on Friday filed a response to a motion for preliminary injunction in a new lawsuit regarding Nevada’s election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Single-day high for COVID-19 cases in Nye
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A single-day high for the number of new COVID-19 cases was reported for Nye County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area residents are shown lined up at the Bob Ruud Co ...
2020 Election results update
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Voting in the 2020 general election came to an official close on Tuesday, Nov. 3 but ballots are still in the process of being counted and the outcomes for several races were still considered too close to call as of the morning of Thursday, Nov. 5.

Peter Helfrich
Suspect arrested after evasion attempt from deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who allegedly attempted to evade a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after the deputy was forced to hold him at gunpoint.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times GriefShare's normal support group consists of a regular cycl ...
Pahrump GriefShare heading into next 13-week cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump chapter of the non-denominational, international organization GriefShare is coming up on the conclusion of its current 13-week cycle and is setting its sights on its next round of sessions, as well as three very special seminars, all geared toward helping those who are grieving over the loss of a loved one through their journey from mourning to joy.

Getty Images Providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for federal Provider Relief Funds through th ...
Federal aid to Nevada’s health providers has exceeded $800M
Staff Report

Pahrump medical providers have received $8.5 million in federal relief funds to cope with the challenges of the pandemic, according to the state Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.

Getty Images That capital funding was instrumental in helping to support and sustain 10,124 Ne ...
SBDC reports supporting over 11,000 Nevada jobs
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center has released annual client-verified economic outcomes for the 2020 federal fiscal year. Having assisted 2,855 clients with $45.4 million in capital, and helped 159 clients start businesses, the organization shared that the jobs supported and created totaled 11,049, all during a global pandemic that rocked the landscape of small businesses.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Clad in classic Uncle Sam attire, a happy Bill Newyear was o ...
Trump supporters gather on Election Day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though there were a few individuals who were visible clutching Biden/Harris signs and banners, at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, it appeared that there were even more people holding President Trump signs and banners at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Election Day 2020.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 will hold a Veteran ...
Two ceremonies set to mark Veterans Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Day is right around the corner and in the community of Pahrump, well known for its patriotism and support of the current and former military members, there are two ceremonies scheduled to mark the occasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council will hold a Seasonal Arts and Craf ...
Pahrump Arts Council to hold Arts and Crafts Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on public events over the past seven or eight months, the Pahrump Arts Council, better known as PAC, has been struggling to generate cash for its coffers.