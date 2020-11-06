‘Winter Warm-up’ event set for Sunday, Nov. 8

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Faith for Action nonprofit agency is hosting a "Winter Warm-up" event on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m., to 1 p.m., where individuals and families can acquire gently used winter clothing, including coats, jackets and hats at no cost.

“We are here to serve the community.”

Those words on Thursday came from Angela Reinold, who is the founder and president of Pahrump’s Faith for Action Inc., a 501 c3 nonprofit agency, which is hosting a “Winter Warm-up” event on Sunday, Nov. 8, at its 2210 Commercial Dr., location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reinold said any local individuals and families can visit the agency to shop for winter clothing items, free of charge, during the semi-annual event.

“There are no requirements or qualifications,” she said. “Usually, we just have a line and we let people in, but unfortunately this year, it’s a little bit different. Literally, because of COVID-19, and what’s going on, this year, they can just call us and we will sign them up. We are scheduling people in different time slots, where they just come in at their particular time and they get to shop for free and take what they want. Once they leave, we sanitize the room and then the next person comes in. We just keep it rotating.

“As of right now, we only have about 12 people signed up, and from 1 to 2 p.m., we are doing our friends on the hill, which is the homeless population here in the community. We already have seven people signed up for that.”

Additionally, Reinold said the agency is seeking assistance with acquiring gently used winter clothing this year.

“We are also asking for donations of different winter clothing items, which is how we are able to do these events,” she said. “We ask for gently used items from the community, where we just bring it all together and we allow the people in need to come in and get what they need. We do this twice a year. One is during the summer and one is during the winter, because we want to ensure that everybody within the community does have what they need for that particular season. Anyone who is interested in donating gently used winter clothing items, can contact us and we can pick up the donations.”

With a strong focus on serving the community, Faith for Action, Reinold noted, has been active in the community for roughly three years.

“Last December, we decided to become a nonprofit agency because you get more help and support, with grants and so forth,” she said. “We are focused on helping our friends on the hill, which is our homeless population. We made sure that they were able to get some type of housing. When we say that it is literally a roof over their head, it could be a tent, a fifth-wheel, or a trailer, so at least they will have something. We have been slowly but surely adding to what they need, and the community has definitely come alongside with us. It’s just been beautiful. It’s a pay-it-forward program.”

To schedule a slot to shop for winter clothing items, or to provide donations of winter clothing accessories, call 775-727-0334.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes