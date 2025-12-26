Winter Wonder Slam brings Santa and suplexes

Winter Wonder Slam is brought to the community by the efforts of Matt Sadler of A Hope Bails Bonds, left, and pro-wrestler Sinn Bodhi. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Christmas is a time to share love and joy with others but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a bit of rivalry too.

With the holidays in full swing, the Pahrump community was treated to a rumble in the ring as professional wrestlers descended on the town for the 3rd Annual Winter Wonder Slam, an all-free event hosted for one specific purpose; bringing smiles to faces in honor of the most wonderful time of the year.

Winter Wonder Slam took place Sunday, Dec. 21 inside the McCullough Arena, where a pro-wrestling ring had been set up in anticipation of the ferocious fights to come.

The stands were positively packed with people that afternoon, with event organizers estimating attendance at somewhere north of 2,300 and they were absolutely ecstatic about the enormous turnout.

“Winter Wonder Slam 2025 was definitely the biggest event yet,” Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I can’t believe we’ve been able to put on three shows already! We are still in shock at the financial and volunteer support Winter Wonder Slam received.”

Sadler said the list of donors and sponsors for this year’s pro-wrestling showdown are too numerous to list but each is very much appreciated. With their contributions, the event team was able to give out 1,000 bags of cotton candy, 600-plus bags of popcorn, 1,200 hot dogs, 1,000 sodas, 900-plus bottles of water, over 900 toys and 650-plus stockings, along with thousands of small stocking stuffer gifts and a ton of candy, all without charge. “No catch! No timeshare presentation - just free!” Sadler enthused.

Fellow event organizer Sinn Bodhi is credited with using his experience and connections as a pro-wrestler to assemble the day’s cast of athlete performers, each of which was 100% dedicated to providing the best show possible. Headlining Winter Wonder Slam once again were Bodhi and the man of the season, Santa Claus himself, both of whom saw victory over their opponents.

“The home field advantage is real,” Sadler detailed. “St. Nick is now three for three in Pahrump. He loves our energy and enthusiasm, especially from the youngsters.

As a special mid-show surprise, the group G-Con, of which Sadler is chair, presented the inaugural Good Citizen Award to Lt. Col. Patrick Nary. As Nary could not be there in person, Santa accepted the award on his behalf and immediately rushed it to him after the show.

“And because my Winter Wonder Slam partner won’t toot his own horn, I will. Sinn Bodhi is a true wizard in the pro-wrestling world… I’m so thankful he calls Pahrump home. Without his talent and drive, we could not do this community event,” Sadler remarked. “My wife Sharon and Sinn’s wife Karen complement the well-oiled promotional team like no one else could. Thank you, ladies! Karen did a great job singing the national anthem, too. Sin and I are lucky to have these better halves.

“And the other volunteers, set-up teams, donors, town staff, wrestlers and good people of Nye County really came through,” he concluded. “It’s our hope we made the Christmas season in Nye County a little bit nicer! That’s always the goal; smiling faces, young and old. Until next year, merry Christmas Nye County.”

