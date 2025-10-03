Woman arrested after drugs were found during 3 a.m. traffic stop

On Saturday, Sept. 20, at around 3:15 a.m., while assisting with another call at the Circle K gas station on East Basin Avenue, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a red sedan approaching the four-way intersection on West Basin Avenue and South Blagg Road.

The deputy observed the vehicle slow down as it approached the stop sign but it did not come to a complete stop. The deputy cleared the call with the other deputy and conducted a traffic stop on the red vehicle.

The deputy approached the car and identified a woman as the vehicle’s only occupant. She provided the deputy with her driver’s license but could not provide the requested proof of insurance. The deputy returned to his vehicle to write a warning for the stop sign violation and a citation for no valid proof of insurance.

As the deputy was completing the warning and citation, another deputy with a K-9 unit arrived on scene. The dog sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and gave a positive indication of something in the car.

A black leather bag was found in the car. A glass pipe with burnt residue, a hypodermic device, and a tiny glass container with a white crystalline substance, appearing to be methamphetamine, were found inside the bag.

A field test was later done on the white substance, and it showed as presumptively positive for methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested at approximately 3:52 a.m. and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

According to a Declaration of Probable Cause, the woman was charged with one count of drug possession, one count of possessing a Schedule II-controlled substance, and one count of possessing a hypodermic device.

