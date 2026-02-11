Woman arrested on driving, drug, and police officer obstruction offenses

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has also announced its latest Joining Forces campaign that focuses on impaired driving.

A woman was arrested in Pahrump following an initial domestic call and is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a public officer, battery on a peace officer, driving under the influence, and driving with expired plates, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle, deputies found a crystalline substance that was later tested and returned presumptively positive for methamphetamine.

The arrest report stated the woman refused to exit the car when asked by authorities multiple times and resisted one of the deputies by kicking him in the knee while being removed.

The evening call on Friday, Jan. 30, was for a domestic in progress. When the deputy arrived on scene, dispatch informed the law enforcement officer that the suspect had left and was at Jackpot Joanie’s. While heading to the casino, dispatch further advised that the suspect had left Jackpot Joanie’s and was driving southbound on Highway 160.

Another deputy initiated the traffic stop on the vehicle due to its expired vehicle registration.

When the woman was detained, she told police that she had used methamphetamine a few hours prior. A warrant for a blood draw was later obtained and conducted at Desert View Hospital. The suspect was then transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on her charges.

Latest Joining Forces campaign

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it is participating in the Joining Forces Impaired Driver Campaign alongside other Silver State law enforcement agencies.

“Drinking and driving is a major factor in many crashes and results in fatalities oftentimes, so that’s the reason why we participate in this,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We are absolutely committed to the entire project.”

The campaign began Feb. 6 and will continue until Feb. 22. Funding that helps the law enforcement agencies participating in Joining Forces campaigns is provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

“This Impaired Driver Campaign aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the state of Nevada with the goal of keeping motorists safe by removing impaired drivers off Nevada’s roadways and educating the motoring public about the dangers of driving while impaired,” stated a Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post and their app news update.

