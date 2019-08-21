Workforce development training gets boost in Nevada

More than $2.4 million in state-funded equipment for workforce development programs at Nevada colleges was authorized earlier this month to remain with the schools to continue the various specialized training to support the employment needs of the state’s industries.

The WINN grant program was created in 2015 by the Nevada Legislature to help develop a highly skilled and diverse workforce.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) has partnered with Nevada colleges and universities through Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada (WINN) grants to develop useful educational programs that create a diverse and highly skilled workforce.

The equipment remaining with the colleges and universities allows these successful programs to continue training Nevadans for high-paying jobs needed by employers in various industries such as mining, health care and advanced manufacturing. The grant program was created in 2015 by the Nevada Legislature to help develop a highly skilled and diverse workforce, the state said.

For more information about the grants, visit diversifynevada.com on the web.

Created during the 2011 session of the Nevada Legislature, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is the result of a collaborative effort between the Nevada Legislature and the governor’s office to restructure economic development in the state.