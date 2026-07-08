‘You’re A Star’ rolls out the red carpet

These young ladies, who were “dressed for success”, were immediately welcomed by a cheering crowd of “fans” asked for autographs and photos as they entered the building. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Free pizza, juice boxes and other goodies were provided to the kids and their parents. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The free event was more than just fun for the kids, it also provided valuable information and support for the parents, especially for those with special needs children. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The NyE Communities Coalition building was transformed into a movie theater for this free event that promoted self-confidence and self-esteem for kids. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jessica Ingersoll, who attended with her son, who has special abilities, appreciated the welcoming atmosphere. “This seems like a great time for us to get together, and watch a movie.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jackie Lawson (c), sister of co-host Whitney McBride, attended the event with her children. “I’m glad they’re putting on some stuff for the kids. I love it,” she said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Whitney McBride, founder and president of the Pahrump-based nonprofit Voices For All Abilities (VFAB), and Trenton Brisco, of the Ohio-based, national nonprofit National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) co-hosted the free event for kids. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A professional photographer took pictures of youngsters with their free tiaras, sunglasses and “Oscars,” at the free four-hour “You’re A Star” movie screening event held Saturday, June 27, at the NyE Communities Coalition building. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump children were treated like Hollywood celebrities during the free four-hour “You’re A Star” movie screening event held Saturday, June 27, at the NyE Communities Coalition building.

Beginning at 3 p.m., youngsters and their families arrived dressed for success and were welcomed with a red-carpet experience worthy of a movie premiere. As they entered the venue, they were greeted by enthusiastic “fans” who cheered, posed for photos, and asked for autographs.

Inside, a professional photographer took their pictures and the kids were interviewed in front of a “You’re a Star” media wall banner like Hollywood celebs. Pizza, popcorn, juice boxes and other goodies were provided, as well as games and activities for the youngsters prior to the start of the movie.

“We’re here collaborating to boost these kids’ confidence here in Pahrump,” said co-host Whitney McBride, founder and president of the Pahrump-based nonprofit Voices For All Abilities (VFAB). “Pahrump doesn’t have enough for our youth, and that’s what we’re trying to bring. We want to celebrate the youth in our community, and how important they are, because they’re the ones that are going to grow up and run this town.”

More than just a movie

This free event was more than just fun for the kids, it also provided valuable information and support for the parents, especially for those raising children with special needs, foster and adoptive families, or those considering fostering.

The gala was co-hosted and sponsored by Trenton Brisco of the Ohio-based nonprofit National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP).

Based in Las Vegas, Brisco said NYAP has been working diligently to expand its presence in Southern Nevada. “We’ve been pushing really hard for the last year and a half to establish ourselves out here,” he said. “I know there are a lot of foster children that are in need, and we want to help support the [foster] homes that are here. The more the National Youth Advocate Program grows here, the more programs we can put here for the kids. That’s what our company does.”

Brisco, who currently fosters six children and has fostered 48 children over the years, described the work as deeply meaningful. “That’s the love of my life,” he said.

NYAP’s success in supporting foster families in Las Vegas has led to a second program. VFAB also provides support for foster youth and children with disabilities. “We provide inclusive programs and resources for kids with disabilities, our foster youth and kids facing financial hardship,” McBride explained.

A shared commitment

VFAB’s McBride added about her co-host and sponsor Brisco, “We’ve collaborated on a few different things. He’s an amazing sponsor toward our programs, and helps with the foster youth [and] the specialized foster community with the National Youth Advocate Program.”

Among those attending the event was McBride’s sister, Jackie Lawson, who brought her children to enjoy the festivities.

“We were excited to come and find out about it and let the kids kind of take the stage tonight,” Lawson said. “We got all the kids who are excited to get dressed up. I’m glad they’re putting on some stuff for the kids. I love it.”

Jessica Ingersoll, who attended with her son, who has special abilities, appreciated the welcoming atmosphere.

“This seems like a great time for us to get together, watch a movie, and see one another,” Ingersoll said. “We all feel comfortable to come to events like these and get together.”

Lori Littau, CEO of the nonprofit F to A (Foster to Adoption) Bridge, Inc., brought her three adopted daughters to the event. “I actually know Trent [Brisco] really well because of his passion for foster homes here in Pahrump,” Littau said. “I have a nonprofit, bridging the gap between fostering to adoption, and so that’s where we kind of connected. So, I will come out every single time to help support the efforts that he’s making here in Pahrump.”

Embracing new opportunities

For the past two years, Brisco has organized monthly gatherings to connect businesses and community leaders to solicit their help in supporting foster-care initiatives. The group, known as the Knights of the Roundtable, works to build this support.

After spending significant time in Pahrump, Brisco announced plans to launch the community’s first local Knights of the Roundtable meeting on July 29 at Our Place Coffee House from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Businesses are invited, entrepreneurs are invited, and gorgeous people who want to be a part of it,” Brisco said.

For more information or to donate, visit:

• National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP): nyap.org

• Voices For All Abilities (VFAB): voicesforallabilities.org

• F to A Bridge, Inc.: ftoabridgeinc.com

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.