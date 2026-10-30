Beatty volleyball takes seven-match winning streak into 1A Central regionals

Beatty enters Friday’s 1A Central regional tournament at 16-4 and riding a seven-match winning streak, with a semifinal victory over Indian Springs enough to send the Hornets to state.

Beatty’s Amaia Godinez (4), Julieann Lindsey (8) and Lavender Hart (7) share a moment during a match earlier this season. The Hornets enter Friday’s 1A Central regional tournament with a 16-4 record and a seven-match winning streak. (Mayrin Castro/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Beatty’s Julieann Lindsey (8) plays the ball as teammate Bella Villanueva (3) prepares behind her during a match earlier this season. Lindsey’s season was later cut short by a torn ACL, but coach Crystal Femat said she has remained with the team and continues to support her teammates. (Mayrin Castro/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Beatty’s Lavender Hart (7) attacks at the net as teammate Julieann Lindsey (8) follows the play during a match at Sandy Valley earlier this season. Hart has been one of the Hornets’ top hitters during their 16-4 season. (Mayrin Castro/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Beatty’s volleyball team has spent the season building something coach Crystal Femat says goes beyond a 16-4 record or a first-place finish in the 1A Central League.

It has been built around a group that likes playing together, pushes one another and, perhaps most importantly, wants to win together.

“The team has had an amazing season, probably one of the best years they have had, due to their teamwork and constant drive to better themselves,” Femat said. “I’m very fortunate to have an amazing team, and even more fortunate that half the team is sophomores.”

That last bit is maybe the most important note on an already very successful season. Barring typical high school challenges like people moving away or players opting to pursue other interests, Femat has the potential for a core group of players who could theoretically still be playing together two years from now.

Lucky seven streak

The Hornets enter the postseason on a seven-match winning streak and are scheduled to face Indian Springs at noon on Friday in the 1A Central regional semifinal at Beatty High School. Beatty is 16-4 overall and 5-1 in league play.

That winning streak began after a 3-1 loss to Round Mountain on Sept. 17. Since then, Beatty has beaten Sandy Valley, Tonopah twice, Liberty Baptist Academy, Indian Springs twice and earned a measure of revenge for the earlier loss to Round Mountain, beating the Knights in straight sets, 25-23, 25-11 and 25-23. In fact, six of the team’s seven victories since mid-September came in straight sets.

The Hornets’ lone four-set match during that run came Oct. 13 at Tonopah, where Beatty won 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15.

Femat said the foundation of the season has been the way the players work together.

“What I feel the team has done exceptionally well is playing together as a team,” she said. “No toxic attitudes toward other players that cause the team’s morale to be dragged down. They’re constantly pushing each other to be better and actually care about winning.”

Standout players abound

Femat called sophomore setter Bella Villanueva “exceptional” and praised her ability to put the ball where hitters need it.

“She has one of the best ball placements I’ve seen in all my years coaching,” Femat said.

Lavender Hart has provided much of the power at the net.

“Lavender Hart has a killer arm and is a beast at the net,” Femat said.

Hart also showed her impact from the service line in the Oct. 16 victory at Round Mountain, finishing with six aces and a solo block. Delaily Gutierrez added five kills, three aces and a solo block in the sweep.

Femat also singled out left-hander Amaia Godinez for her understanding of the game.

“Amaia Godinez, our lefty, has an amazing court IQ,” she said.

But the coach was quick to spread the credit beyond a handful of players.

“All the girls have contributed greatly to the team’s success,” Femat said. “Each and every one of them has helped us reach the No. 1 spot.”

Early exit

That includes a player whose season ended early.

Julieann Lindsey suffered a torn ACL, but Femat said she has remained with the team and continues to encourage her teammates at games. Her mother, Jennifer Lindsey, initially contacted the Pahrump Valley Times asking that Beatty’s season receive coverage.

Femat said Jennifer, who coaches volleyball at Amargosa Middle School, has become another source of support for the program.

“I feel very fortunate having her as a support system,” Femat said.

Assistant coach Steve Witten has also played a significant role. Witten coaches Beatty’s junior varsity team but regularly works with the varsity players as well, offering advice and, according to Femat, providing some needed levity.

“He also gives the team a good laugh when we need it most with his loud ‘YUPS,’” she said.

Now Beatty faces Indian Springs again with a trip to the state tournament at stake.

The Hornets have already swept the Thunderbirds twice this month, winning 3-0 on Oct. 9 and again 3-0 on Oct. 24.

“I expect the team to have a successful game and repeat the outcomes we have had playing against them,” Femat said.

Beatty faces Indian Springs in one semifinal, while Round Mountain plays Tonopah in the other. The winners advance to the regional championship — also on Friday — and secure the Central League’s two spots in next week’s state tournament.

Femat has coached volleyball for nine years, including six as Beatty’s varsity coach. She considers this group unusual even by the standards of teams she has coached in the past.

“This is one exceptionally talented team,” she said.

And when she finished answering questions about the players, coaches, record and upcoming regional tournament, Femat added one more observation — this one about the attention surrounding the program.

“Thank you so much for reaching out,” she wrote. “It has been years since we have been featured in an article.”

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at bevans@pvtimes.com.

ROAD TO STATE

Overall record: 16-4

League record: 5-1

Current streak: 7 wins

Semifinal: Beatty vs. Indian Springs, Friday, noon

Other semifinal: Round Mountain vs. Tonopah

Regional site: Beatty High School

State qualification: Both semifinal winners advance

SEVEN STRAIGHT

Beatty's winning streak includes victories over:

Sandy Valley

Tonopah — twice

Liberty Baptist Academy

Indian Springs — twice

Round Mountain

Six of the seven wins came in straight sets.