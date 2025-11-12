Big wins and new faces at Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s Snake Bite Singles tournament

The PV 500 Club’s annual Snake Bite Singles Tournament packed the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center with excitement drawing 77 bowlers from across the valley for a full day of impressive scores.

Pahrump Valley 500 club member Mike Kintzer proudly poses after winning the Division G Groupies Men, Handicapped and Scratch Even series last Saturday at the Nugget Bowling Center. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s annual Snake Bite Singles Tournament brought a lively crowd to the lanes at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center on November 8, drawing an impressive field of 77 bowlers for a day of competition, camaraderie, and high scores.

In the Division R 500 Ladies, Charity Musial rolled her way to the top with an 813 series, claiming first place and a $70 payout among 28 competitors. Deb Mallory followed up with a strong showing in the Division A Almost 500, earning $50 for her 786 series in a field of eight.

On the men’s side, Mike Kintzer stole the spotlight in the Groupies Division, firing an 832 to take home $75 and top honors among 42 bowlers. Kintzer also added to his haul with victories in both the Handicapped and Scratch Side Pots.

The event also welcomed 11 new members, along with several familiar faces returning after extended absences, adding to the day’s celebratory spirit.

Bowling fans cheered as a host of players snagged gift cards for strikes or splits in the 3rd, 6th, and 9th frames. Among the winners: Lorena Myers, Emily Fronk, Gary Evans, Shaun Upton, Mike McNeley, Joe Matassa, David Mathias, Marc Levy, Nenita Cabuena, Joe and Offie Balmores, Deb Mallory, Larry Attebery, Fran Gobbi, Vince Allison, James Ward, Mike Kintzer, Keith Nelson, Frank Grissom, and George McQuarrie.

In the 50/50 drawing, Joe Lopez and Randy Stout each pocketed $48.50.

A special thanks goes out to Dee Runau and Daine Courtney for their help at the check-in desk and to everyone who contributed to making the tournament another memorable success.

The following Division R 500 Ladies bowlers split $280 in prize earnings

Charity Musial: 129, 169, 247, 268 — 813 $70

Offie Balmores: 240, 193, 142, 205 — 780 $65

Jennifer Mathias: 191, 175, 165, 246 — 777 $50

Shery Levy: 175, 211, 203, 169 — 758 $30

Kris Woodward: 210, 147, 190, 211 — 758 $30 (tie)

Emily Fronk: 162, 192, 202, 193 — 749 $20

Sis Fronk: 240, 188, 116, 182 — 726 $15

The following Division A Almost 500 Bowlers split $80 in prize earnings

Deb Mallory: 264, 218, 123, 181, —786 $50

Karen Cunningham: 326, 125, 157, 146, 754 $30

The following Division G Groupies Men Bowlers split $420 in prize earnings

Mike Kintzer: 137, 268, 226, 201 — 832 $75

Vince Allison: 191, 224, 202, 194 — 811 $70

JD Whitaker: 243, 173, 215, 180 — 811 $60

James Zeigler: 110, 227, 234, 208 — 779 $50

Lynn Cary: 137, 213, 221, 204 — 775 $37.50

Randy Gulley: 197, 178, 208, 192 — 775 $37.50 (tie)

Keith Nelson: 91, 235, 236, 204 — 766 $30

Walt Kuver: 164, 201, 214, 183 — 762 $25

Jim Spear: 151, 210, 173, 219 — 753 $20

Keith Schwartz: 216, 190, 176, 170 — 752 $15

The following HDCP Bowlers split $295 in prize earnings

Mike Kintzer: 137, 268, 226, 201 — 832 $40

Deb Mallory: 264, 218, 123, 181 — 786 $35

Offie Balmores: 240, 193, 142, 205 — 780 $30

James Zeigler: 110, 227, 234, 208 — 779 $25

Jennifer Mathias: 191, 175, 165, 246 — 777 $23

Lynn Cary: 137, 213, 221, 204 — 775 $21.50

Randy Gulley: 197, 178, 208, 192 — 775 $21.50 (tie)

Keith Nelson: 91, 235, 236, 204 — 766 $19

Walt Kuver: 164, 201, 214, 183 — 762 $17

Karen Cunningham: 326, 125, 157, 146 — 754 $16

Jim Spear: 151, 210, 173, 219 — 753 $14

Keith Schwartz: 216, 190, 176, 170 — 752 $12

Emily Fronk: 162, 192, 202, 193 — 749 $8

Joe Matassa: 99, 206, 238, 206 — 749 $8 (tie)

James Ward: 91, 246, 223, 184 — 744 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot Bowlers split $150 in prize earnings

Mike Kintzer: 268, 226, 201 — 695 $35

Shaun Upton: 200, 266, 224 — 690 $30

Charity Musial: 169, 247, 268 — 684 $22.50

Keith Nelson: 235, 236, 204 — 675 $17.50

James Zeigler: 227, 234, 208 — 669 $15

James Ward: 246, 223, 184 — 653 $12.50

Joe Matassa: 206, 238, 206 — 650 $10

Zid Cabuena: 216, 224, 201 — 641 $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.