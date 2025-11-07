Boys soccer recap: A season to celebrate

Underdogs no more: The Pahrump Valley Trojans boys’ soccer team ended a years-long playoff drought with a gutsy run to the Class 3A Southern Division semifinals in 2025–26.

No. 3 Trojans eye state berth in 3A semifinal vs. No. 2 Moapa Valley

PVHS junior midfielder TC Hone advances the ball near The Meadows box in an away league match during the regular season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior goalkeeper Cayden Cowley makes one of his many saves on the season in an away league match against The Meadows in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School boys varsity soccer team gets warmed up before their home playoff quarterfinal match against Cristo Rey St. Viator in the Class 3A Southern Region playoffs. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

True underdogs aren’t defined by victories, but rather by how they respond to setbacks.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans boys varsity soccer team proved their tenacity this season, advancing all the way to the Class 3A Southern Division semifinals.

Despite falling on the road 5-0 to the eventual NIAA 3A Southern League champions Moapa Valley, the program has a lot to build from after not having recorded a playoff bid since 2021.

Led by head coach Andrew Norton and assistant coaches Neil Cowley and Trenton Curtis, the Trojans posted a competitive 2025–26 campaign, finishing with a 4–7–5 overall record and 3–4–5 mark in league play.

Sophomore forward Roberto “Berto” Gonzalez consistently paced the attack all season with a team-high eight goals and 17 points, averaging 1.2 points per match.

Junior midfielders TC Hone and Ryan Nunez Manzo each contributed five assists, ranking among the team leaders in playmaking.

Senior Henry Nunez Manzo added an assist, while juniors Samuel Mendoza (three goals, six points) and Rafael Sanchez (two goals, four points) provided additional scoring depth.

The Trojans’ defensive core featured steady efforts from seniors Adrian Dominguez-Leyva, Xavier Leon, and Fayvan Sida, along with underclassmen Omar Becerra Gastelum and Randall Pangilinan, who combined for over 140 recorded steals.

“My favorite memories from the season came when realizing the true skill and potential of this year’s squad. Our matches against Virgin Valley at home and on the road against Cristo Rey really gave us that confidence going into the postseason,” departing senior Fayvan Sida said. “As a senior you want to leave the pitch leaving an impact and thankfully our coaches gave us the environment to make that possible for us.”

Between the posts, senior goalkeeper Cayden “The Pink Panther” Cowley anchored the defense with 102 saves and three shutouts in 14 appearances, facing 18 shots on goal and maintaining a strong presence throughout the season. Junior J. Barajas-Roman also contributed in goals, appearing in 13 contests and logging valuable minutes in rotation.

“My senior year has been nothing but good memories and I feel like I was able to leave my mark on the program,” Cowley said. “I am so grateful to have been apart of this team.”

Field Stats

#2 Joan Cruz (So) — 10 GP, Stls 6, 3 Shots

#5 Kohlzin Park (Sr) — 13 GP, Stls 7, 15 Shots

#6 Samuel Mendoza (Jr) — 14 GP, 3 G, 0.2 G/G, 6 Pts, 0.4 P/G, Stls 16

#7 TC Hone (Jr) — 12 GP, 2 G, 0.2 G/G, 5 A, 0.4 A/G, 9 Pt,s 0.8 P/G, Stls 24, 19 Shots

#8 Ryan Nunez Manzo (Jr) — 14 GP, 2 G, 0.1 G/G, 5 A, 0.4 A/G, 9 Pts, 0.6 P/G, Stls 22, 11 Shots

#10 Henry Nunez Manzo (Sr) — 14 GP, 1 A, 0.1, A/G, 1 Pt, 0.1, P/G, Stls 9, 5 Shots

#12 James Wilson (Sr) — 12 GP, Stls 1

#14 Adrian Dominguez-Leyva (Sr) — 13 GP, Stls 5

#16 Omar Becerra Gastelum (Jr) — 12 GP, Stls 4

#17 Ulisses Alvarez-Castillo (Sr) — 8 GP, Stls 3, 1 Shots

#18 Rafael Sanchez (Jr) — 14 GP, 2 G, 0.1 G/G, 4 Pts, 0.3 P/G, Stls 6, 4 Shots

#19 Xavier Leon (Sr) — 12 GP, Stls 7

#23 Favyan Sida (Sr) — 12 GP, Stls 9

#25 Mason Whitney (Sr) — 12 GP, Stls 1

#30 Roberto Gonzalez (So) — 14 GP, 8 G, 0.6 G/G, 1 A, 0.1 A/G, 17 Pts, 1.2 P/G, Stls 7, 13 Shots

#45 Randall Pangilinan (So) — 14 GP, 1 G, 0.1 G/G, 1 A, 0.1 A/G, 3 Pts 0.2 P/G, Stls 15, 6 ShotsTotals: 15 GP, 18 G (1.2 G/G), 13 A (0.9 A/G), 49 Pts (3.3 P/G) 142 Steals

Scoring/Shooting

#2 Cruz — 10 GP, 3 Sh, 0.3 S/G

#6 Mendoza — 14 GP, 3 G, 15 Sh, 1.1 S/G

#7 Hone — 12 GP, 2 G, 19 Sh, 1.6 S/G, 1 PKG

#8 R. Nunez Manzo — 14 GP, 2 G, 11 Sh, 0.8 S/G

#10 H. Nunez Manzo — 14 GP, 5 Sh, 0.4 S/G

#13 Barajas-Roman — 13 GP, 1 Sh, 0.1 S/G, 1 Shots

#17 Alvarez-Castillo — 8 GP, 1 Sh, 0.1 S/G

#18 Sanchez —1 4 GP, 2 G, 4 Sh, 0.3 S/G

#30 Gonzalez — 14 GP, 8 G, 13 Sh, 0.9 S/G

#45 Pangilinan — 14 GP, 1 G, 6 Sh, 0.4 S/G

Totals: 15 GP, 18 G, 78 Sh (5.2 S/G), 1 PKG

Goaltending

11 Cayden Cowley — 14 GP, 80 Min, 7 OT, 18 SOG, 102 GA, 7.3 Saves, GAA 18.00

13 Jessie Barajas-Roman — 13 GP, 1 Opp SOG

Totals: 15 GP, 80 Min, 7 OT, 19 SOG, 102 GA, 6.8 Saves, GAA 19.00

Keeper Results

11 Cayden Cowley — 14 GP, 1 PKS, 1 PKA, 3 SO, 4W–5L–5T

13 Jessie Barajas-Roman — 13 GP, 1 PKA, 1T

Totals: 15 GP, 1 PKS, 2 PKA, 3 SO, 4W–5L–6T

Team Leaders

Goals: Roberto-Gonzalez (8)

Assists: TC Hone/ Ryan Nunez-Manzo (5 each)

Points: Roberto-Gonzalez (17)

Saves: C. Cowley (102)

Shutouts: C. Cowley (3)

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.