Cornholers pitch into the night in Southern Nevada Cornhole Society Fall Festival tournament

The Southern Nevada Cornhole Society had a succesful cornhole tournament last weekend during the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Southern Nevada Cornhole Society pitchers Brian McMahon and Joey Monahan jokingly pout in protest of their second-place finish during the 4th annual Cornhole Tournament under the lights at Petrack Park during the Pahrump Fall Festival. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nevada Cornhole Society pitchers Josh Sharrer and Ethan Wald proudly show their first-place plaques that were designed by local business Awards Plus Trophy Shop. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Southern Nevada Cornhole Society held its 4th annual Cornhole Tournament under the lights at Petrack Park during this year’s Pahrump Fall Festival.

With 11 competitive teams participating in a double-elimination format, the evening was filled with great competition, community spirit, and fun.

Surrounded by over 100 vendors, live bands, a lively carnival and more, the tournament had an electric atmosphere. The weather was perfect for an evening outdoors, settling into the low 80s with a gentle breeze after sunset.

A huge thank you is extended from the SNCHA to Jimmy and Courtney, and the town of Pahrump for their ongoing support.

Each year, they help to generously provide the beautifully themed Pahrump Fall Festival cornhole boards, high-quality bags, and stunning plaques designed by local business Awards Plus Trophy Shop.

The lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle was Dan Dunn.

“To all the players that make this a yearly event, thank you, plus a big shout-out to the DJ for letting me announce the winners on the main stage,” Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series president Lathan “Rebel” Dilger said. “I’d also like to thank America for the opportunity to put on theses events year after year. God Bless.”

Winners

1st Place: Josh Sharrer and Ethan Wald

2nd Place: Brian McMahon and Joey Monahan

3rd Place: Dan Dunn and Mark Kaczmarek

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.