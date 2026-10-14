David Bishop rolls no-tap 300, wins division at Pahrump Valley 500 bowling tournament

David Bishop joined Gloria Dofner and Deb Mallory as division winners in the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s Oct. 10 tournament.

Five turnovers cost Pahrump Valley in homecoming loss to Moapa

Jim Spear celebrates his 70th birthday on the lanes with a bowling-themed cake. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

David Bishop stands beneath the scoreboard displaying his no-tap 300 during the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s Oct. 10 tournament. Bishop rolled 11 consecutive natural strikes before leaving the 4 pin on his final ball, which counted as a strike under the nine-pin no-tap format. He won Division G with an 887 handicap total. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

David Bishop stands beneath the scoreboard displaying his no-tap 300 during the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s Oct. 10 tournament. Bishop rolled 11 consecutive natural strikes before leaving the 4 pin on his final ball, which counted as a strike under the nine-pin no-tap format. He won Division G with an 887 handicap total. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

David Bishop rolled 11 consecutive natural strikes and won Division G as the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club held its Certified 9-Pin No-Tap Singles tournament Oct. 10.

Bishop, Joe Matassa and new member Milan Vasquez each recorded a no-tap 300 game in the 61-bowler event, according to results and an email from club secretary Debbie Varner.

Bishop finished with an 887 total, including handicap, to earn $75 for the division victory. Vasquez placed second at 858 for $65, followed by Brandon Quidera at 843 for $50.

Gloria Dofner won Division R with a handicap total of 859 and earned $65. Linda Rex was second at 846 for $40, and Charity Musial took third at 842 for $30. Deb Mallory won Division A with an 848 total, earning $40.

Vasquez led the scratch side pot with games of 300, 240 and 278 for an 818 series and $35. Bishop won the handicap side pot for another $40.

The club welcomed Vasquez and David Starn as new members and recognized Cathy Schultz for bowling a 500 series in her sanctioned league, qualifying her for regular 500 membership.

Randy Stout won $69 in the 50/50 drawing. Varner thanked Dale and Glo Bystedt for sponsoring the tournament and Chris Upton and Katherine Bishop for helping at check-in.

Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club results

Certified 9 Pin No Tap Singles — Oct. 10, 2026

Money finishers are listed below. Division and handicap side-pot totals include handicap; scratch totals do not. “T” indicates a tie.

Division R

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | Gloria Dofner | 214 | 208 | 278 | 159 | 859 | $65 |

| 2 | Linda Rex | 173 | 222 | 233 | 218 | 846 | $40 |

| 3 | Charity Musial | 253 | 221 | 233 | 135 | 842 | $30 |

| 4 | Janet Hansen | 166 | 252 | 222 | 156 | 796 | $20 |

| 5 | Jan Sawyer | 162 | 196 | 189 | 248 | 795 | $15 |

Division A

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | Deb Mallory | 176 | 188 | 223 | 261 | 848 | $40 |

Division G

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | David Bishop | 231 | 300 | 227 | 129 | 887 | $75 |

| 2 | Milan Vasquez | 300 | 240 | 278 | 40 | 858 | $65 |

| 3 | Brandon Quidera | 220 | 209 | 266 | 148 | 843 | $50 |

| 4 | George McQuarrie | 214 | 205 | 258 | 162 | 839 | $45 |

| 5 | Ralph Johnson | 218 | 202 | 189 | 226 | 835 | $40 |

| 6 | Marc Levy | 231 | 286 | 262 | 48 | 827 | $35 |

| 7 | Terry Dofner | 245 | 206 | 276 | 99 | 826 | $30 |

| T8 | Keith Schwartz | 227 | 214 | 177 | 199 | 817 | $22.50 |

| T8 | Joe Matassa | 245 | 300 | 167 | 105 | 817 | $22.50 |

| 10 | JD Whitaker | 196 | 139 | 241 | 234 | 810 | $15 |

Handicap side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | David Bishop | 231 | 300 | 227 | 129 | 887 | $40 |

| 2 | Gloria Dofner | 214 | 208 | 278 | 159 | 859 | $35 |

| 3 | Deb Mallory | 176 | 188 | 223 | 261 | 848 | $30 |

| 4 | Linda Rex | 173 | 222 | 233 | 218 | 846 | $25 |

| 5 | Brandon Quidera | 220 | 209 | 266 | 148 | 843 | $23 |

| 6 | Charity Musial | 253 | 221 | 233 | 135 | 842 | $22 |

| 7 | George McQuarrie | 214 | 205 | 258 | 162 | 839 | $21 |

| 8 | Ralph Johnson | 218 | 202 | 189 | 226 | 835 | $19 |

| 9 | Marc Levy | 231 | 286 | 262 | 48 | 827 | $16 |

| 10 | Terry Dofner | 245 | 206 | 276 | 99 | 826 | $12 |

| T11 | Keith Schwartz | 227 | 214 | 177 | 199 | 817 | $10 |

| T11 | Joe Matassa | 245 | 300 | 167 | 105 | 817 | $10 |

| 13 | Clint Courtney | 212 | 166 | 209 | 221 | 808 | $7 |

| 14 | Janet Hansen | 166 | 252 | 222 | 156 | 796 | $5 |

Scratch side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | Milan Vasquez | 300 | 240 | 278 | 818 | $35 |

| 2 | Marc Levy | 231 | 286 | 262 | 779 | $30 |

| 3 | David Bishop | 231 | 300 | 227 | 758 | $22.50 |

| 4 | Terry Dofner | 245 | 206 | 276 | 727 | $20 |

| 5 | Joe Matassa | 245 | 300 | 167 | 712 | $17.50 |

| 6 | Charity Musial | 253 | 221 | 233 | 707 | $12.50 |

| 7 | Gloria Dofner | 214 | 208 | 278 | 700 | $10 |

| 8 | Brandon Quidera | 220 | 209 | 266 | 695 | $7.50 |