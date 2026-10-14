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David Bishop rolls no-tap 300, wins division at Pahrump Valley 500 bowling tournament

David Bishop stands beneath the scoreboard displaying his no-tap 300 during the Pahrump Valley ...
David Bishop stands beneath the scoreboard displaying his no-tap 300 during the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s Oct. 10 tournament. Bishop rolled 11 consecutive natural strikes before leaving the 4 pin on his final ball, which counted as a strike under the nine-pin no-tap format. He won Division G with an 887 handicap total. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)
David Bishop stands beneath the scoreboard displaying his no-tap 300 during the Pahrump Valley ...
David Bishop stands beneath the scoreboard displaying his no-tap 300 during the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s Oct. 10 tournament. Bishop rolled 11 consecutive natural strikes before leaving the 4 pin on his final ball, which counted as a strike under the nine-pin no-tap format. He won Division G with an 887 handicap total. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)
Jim Spear celebrates his 70th birthday on the lanes with a bowling-themed cake. (Randy Gulley/S ...
Jim Spear celebrates his 70th birthday on the lanes with a bowling-themed cake. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)
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By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
October 14, 2026 - 4:35 am
 
Updated October 14, 2026 - 5:27 am

David Bishop rolled 11 consecutive natural strikes and won Division G as the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club held its Certified 9-Pin No-Tap Singles tournament Oct. 10.

Bishop, Joe Matassa and new member Milan Vasquez each recorded a no-tap 300 game in the 61-bowler event, according to results and an email from club secretary Debbie Varner.

Bishop finished with an 887 total, including handicap, to earn $75 for the division victory. Vasquez placed second at 858 for $65, followed by Brandon Quidera at 843 for $50.

Gloria Dofner won Division R with a handicap total of 859 and earned $65. Linda Rex was second at 846 for $40, and Charity Musial took third at 842 for $30. Deb Mallory won Division A with an 848 total, earning $40.

Vasquez led the scratch side pot with games of 300, 240 and 278 for an 818 series and $35. Bishop won the handicap side pot for another $40.

The club welcomed Vasquez and David Starn as new members and recognized Cathy Schultz for bowling a 500 series in her sanctioned league, qualifying her for regular 500 membership.

Randy Stout won $69 in the 50/50 drawing. Varner thanked Dale and Glo Bystedt for sponsoring the tournament and Chris Upton and Katherine Bishop for helping at check-in.

Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club results

Certified 9 Pin No Tap Singles — Oct. 10, 2026

Money finishers are listed below. Division and handicap side-pot totals include handicap; scratch totals do not. “T” indicates a tie.

Division R

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | Gloria Dofner | 214 | 208 | 278 | 159 | 859 | $65 |

| 2 | Linda Rex | 173 | 222 | 233 | 218 | 846 | $40 |

| 3 | Charity Musial | 253 | 221 | 233 | 135 | 842 | $30 |

| 4 | Janet Hansen | 166 | 252 | 222 | 156 | 796 | $20 |

| 5 | Jan Sawyer | 162 | 196 | 189 | 248 | 795 | $15 |

Division A

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | Deb Mallory | 176 | 188 | 223 | 261 | 848 | $40 |

Division G

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | David Bishop | 231 | 300 | 227 | 129 | 887 | $75 |

| 2 | Milan Vasquez | 300 | 240 | 278 | 40 | 858 | $65 |

| 3 | Brandon Quidera | 220 | 209 | 266 | 148 | 843 | $50 |

| 4 | George McQuarrie | 214 | 205 | 258 | 162 | 839 | $45 |

| 5 | Ralph Johnson | 218 | 202 | 189 | 226 | 835 | $40 |

| 6 | Marc Levy | 231 | 286 | 262 | 48 | 827 | $35 |

| 7 | Terry Dofner | 245 | 206 | 276 | 99 | 826 | $30 |

| T8 | Keith Schwartz | 227 | 214 | 177 | 199 | 817 | $22.50 |

| T8 | Joe Matassa | 245 | 300 | 167 | 105 | 817 | $22.50 |

| 10 | JD Whitaker | 196 | 139 | 241 | 234 | 810 | $15 |

Handicap side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | David Bishop | 231 | 300 | 227 | 129 | 887 | $40 |

| 2 | Gloria Dofner | 214 | 208 | 278 | 159 | 859 | $35 |

| 3 | Deb Mallory | 176 | 188 | 223 | 261 | 848 | $30 |

| 4 | Linda Rex | 173 | 222 | 233 | 218 | 846 | $25 |

| 5 | Brandon Quidera | 220 | 209 | 266 | 148 | 843 | $23 |

| 6 | Charity Musial | 253 | 221 | 233 | 135 | 842 | $22 |

| 7 | George McQuarrie | 214 | 205 | 258 | 162 | 839 | $21 |

| 8 | Ralph Johnson | 218 | 202 | 189 | 226 | 835 | $19 |

| 9 | Marc Levy | 231 | 286 | 262 | 48 | 827 | $16 |

| 10 | Terry Dofner | 245 | 206 | 276 | 99 | 826 | $12 |

| T11 | Keith Schwartz | 227 | 214 | 177 | 199 | 817 | $10 |

| T11 | Joe Matassa | 245 | 300 | 167 | 105 | 817 | $10 |

| 13 | Clint Courtney | 212 | 166 | 209 | 221 | 808 | $7 |

| 14 | Janet Hansen | 166 | 252 | 222 | 156 | 796 | $5 |

Scratch side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Total | Payout |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| 1 | Milan Vasquez | 300 | 240 | 278 | 818 | $35 |

| 2 | Marc Levy | 231 | 286 | 262 | 779 | $30 |

| 3 | David Bishop | 231 | 300 | 227 | 758 | $22.50 |

| 4 | Terry Dofner | 245 | 206 | 276 | 727 | $20 |

| 5 | Joe Matassa | 245 | 300 | 167 | 712 | $17.50 |

| 6 | Charity Musial | 253 | 221 | 233 | 707 | $12.50 |

| 7 | Gloria Dofner | 214 | 208 | 278 | 700 | $10 |

| 8 | Brandon Quidera | 220 | 209 | 266 | 695 | $7.50 |

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