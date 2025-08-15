Discounted registration offered for Pahrump Valley Little League fall season

81°F
The upcoming Pahrump Valley Little League fall season, set to begin on September 20, has already received 52 sign-ups.
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
August 15, 2025 - 4:50 am
 

Pahrump Valley Little League is hosting in-person registrations for their upcoming fall season.Tentative season start dates are slated to run from September 13 to November 15.

An early bird special of $95 for the season is offered to parents who register through the end of August.

The special includes practices, games, season uniform, coaches’ clinics, player clinics and insurance.

With 52 kids already registered for the fall season, PVLL President Lou Banuelos is encouraging parents to sign up as soon as possible to help ensure an early start.

“We want that competition and we want to be known,” Banuelos said. “The new field at Ian Deutch Memorial Park that we only got to use at the end of the spring season will be in full play this fall.”

Gently-used donated baseball gear will be available at in-person registrations to help support athletes throughout the season.

“Every year we try to accommodate the kids and help them out where we can,” Banuelos said.

This fall, the Junior division (ages 12–15) will travel to Las Vegas for some of their away games.

Divisions and Ages

Tee Ball: 4-7 years old

Rookies: 6-8 years old

Minors-Coach Pitch: 7-10 years old

Minors-Player Pitch: 8-11 years old

Majors: 9-12 years old

Junior League: 12-15 years old

If your child turns 4 years old by Aug. 31, 2025, they are eligible to play T-Ball in the fall.

In-person sign-up dates:

Aug. 16: Pahrump Valley Little League Clubhouse

Aug. 23: Pahrump Valley Little League Clubhouse, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: Pahrump Valley Little League Clubhouse, 6-8 p.m.

Aug. 30th: Big 5 Sporting Goods, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Note: All parents or guardians must bring the participant’s birth certificate and three documents verifying residency OR one document supporting school enrollment.

Can’t attend in-person sign up dates? Not a problem, as online registration is available through the league’s website.

Contact the league for more information at pahrumplittleleague@gmail.com or on their website at www.pahrumpvalleylittleleague.org.

Pahrump Valley Little League is located off of 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

