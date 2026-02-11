Emotions run high during Senior Night loss to Boulder City — PHOTOS

Despite a strong showing from Trae Plein and a spirited second-quarter comeback, the Trojans were unable to keep pace as Boulder City’s balanced scoring and interior defense proved decisive.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz is honored pregame for his dedication and commitment to the Trojans program. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Caden Briscoe is honored pregame for his dedication and commitment to the Trojans program. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard is honored pregame for his dedication and commitment to the Trojans program. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher is honored pregame for his dedication and commitment to the Trojans program. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz pulls up for a jumper in the Trojans' last home game of the 2025-2026 regular season. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard pulls up for a layup inside against Boulder City junior Seamus Lemon. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher releases a jumper against Boulder City High School during Senior Night on Feb. 6. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The home student section proudly displays their "ESPN" theme for Senior Night against the Eagles on Feb. 6. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans senior Keir Sheppard searches for an open look while being guarded by Boulder City sophomore Kason Turner. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Emotions were strung high last Friday prior to tip-off against Boulder City during Trojans Senior Night.

Honoring longtime members of the program, Caden Briscoe, Aydon Veloz, Keir Sheppard and Joshua Slusher were recognized for their unwavering commitment to Trojans basketball.

Looking to amend their last 16-point road loss to rival Boulder City High School on Jan. 16, Pahrump Valley fell by the same margin last Friday evening, 71-55.

Amidst junior Trae Plein’s unwavering 18-point performance, Pahrump was staved off by the Eagles trio Levi Randall, Branch Danko and Tyler Bradshaw’s combined 59-point performance.

Eagles juniors Randall and Danko both had 22 points apiece while Bradshaw contributed 15.

Despite strong rebounding efforts from Joshua Slusher (9 rebounds) and Lucas Gavenda, Pahrump Valley struggled to keep pace offensively.

Sheppard chipped in 13 points, while Lucas Gavenda added seven points and eight rebounds.

Boulder City’s interior defense was a key factor, recording six blocks while out-rebounding Pahrump Valley 46-33, including 14 offensive boards.

The No. 3 ranked program in the Class 3A Southern Division finished with 12 assists and forced 16 turnovers, helping maintain control throughout the game.

Despite the Trojans erasing a 10-point deficit in the second quarter, Boulder City shot 24-of-39 from the foul line (62%), generating offense even when perimeter shots weren’t falling.

Quarter one — Boulder City strikes first (BC 17, PV 8)

Boulder City opened the game with purpose, getting early buckets from Levi Randall and Branch Danko to jump out to a quick 4-0 lead.

Pahrump answered with a three from Lucas Gavenda, but Boulder City controlled the pace behind Danko, who scored six points in the quarter.

A late three-pointer from Kason Turner and four straight free throws from Randall pushed the Eagles ahead 17-8 by the end of the first, giving Boulder City early momentum.

Quarter two — Trojans cut down margins to two before halftime (BC 29, PV 27)

Pahrump Valley settled in firmly during the second quarter, led by Trae Plein, who scored seven points in the period, including back-to-back three-pointers that trimmed the deficit.

Sheppard added a three-point play as the Trojans briefly took their first lead at 25-24.

The Eagles answered late as Danko drilled a three in the final minute with Bradshaw calmly knocking down two free throws to send the Eagles into halftime clinging to a 29-27 advantage.

Quarter three — Randall takes control (BC 49, PV 42)

Coming out of the break, Boulder City quickly imposed its will inside.

Randall dominated the paint, scoring 12 points in the third quarter alone, repeatedly finishing through contact.

The Trojans stayed within striking distance behind baskets from Briscoe, Plein, and Slusher, but Boulder City consistently had an answer.

A late free throw by Bradshaw capped the quarter with Boulder City up 49-42.

Quarter four — Eagles close it out (BC 71, PV 55)

Bradshaw ignited the final frame with a three-pointer, stretching the lead to double digits.

From there, Boulder City methodically pulled away.

Randall contributed a couple more points inside, while Turner and Bradshaw converted go-ahead free throws.

Pahrump Valley continued to battle — Plein and Gavenda chipped in late baskets — but foul trouble proved costly, as Gavenda fouled out with under a minute to play.

Danko sealed the game at the line in the closing seconds, as Boulder City closed on a 19-10 fourth-quarter run.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.