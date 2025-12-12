Falcons pull away late as Trojans drop league opener at home — PHOTOS

A dominant second-half surge from Coral Academy — led by senior Bella Robinson’s near triple-double — pushed the Falcons to a 42–30 road win Monday night, spoiling the Lady Trojans’ home opener.

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown scans the court to find an open girl during the Trojans' home league game against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana drives through the top of the key in an attempt to score during the Trojans' home league game against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana runs into hard contact in the paint during the Trojans' home league game against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior guard Sydney Crotty battles for possession of the ball during the Trojans' home league game against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown launches a three from deep during the Trojans' home league game against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School head coach John Hopkins rallies up the Trojans during a called timeout in their home league game against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana goes in for a layup in the Trojans' first home game of the season against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In their first league game of the season, the Lady Trojans were tested by an offense that nearly got better every quarter.

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV) pulled away in the second half to earn a 42–30 road conference win over Pahrump Valley on Monday, Dec. 8.

Tied at halftime 17-17, the Trojans defense couldn’t fully contain Falcons senior Bella Robinson, who exploded for a near triple-double en route to the Trojans’ 42-30 loss at home.

Robinson singlehandedly took over the game as she recorded 24 points, notching 10 rebounds and 14 steals.

The game shifted decisively in the third quarter as the Falcons erupted for 19 points, while their defense held Pahrump Valley to just three.

Pahrump Valley battled back with 10 points in the fourth, but the Falcons maintained control to secure the victory.

CASLV was flawless from the line overall, finishing 12-for-12.

Trojans sophomore Kaitlyn Brown was a bright spot for the team as the point guard shot 6-for-14, contributing a team-high 15 points and two three-pointers.

Not far behind, junior Riley Saldana was able to add 12 points of her own in a night where she shot 33% from the floor.

While the Trojans nearly outrebounded the Falcons by double 37-19, the girls could not get shots to fall when it mattered most. Saldana and Brown both had nine boards while sophomore Ella Odegard recorded five.

Struggling with efficiency, the Trojans shot 28% from the field and 15% from deep as their 36 turnovers became a major factor in the Falcons’ second-half surge.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.