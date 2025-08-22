106°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Fall Fest Rodeo to return to McCullogh Rodeo Arena

Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition on Fr ...
Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The two thrilling nights promises traditional rodeo excitement, including bull riding, roping, ...
The two thrilling nights promises traditional rodeo excitement, including bull riding, roping, and family-friendly festivities, all part of the larger Pahrump Fall Festival. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team huddles together for a team meeting before tak ...
Girls soccer falls to the Pirates in home opener
In their second league game of the season, the Trojans boys soccer team couldn't quite edge out ...
Trojans fall short in first home game
The Pahrump Valley High School boys varsity soccer team gathers for a team prayer before taking ...
PHOTOS: Boys soccer prevails against Cristo Rey St. Viator
Pahrump Valley High School linebacker Iyan Bosket celebrates after making a tackle against Moja ...
PHOTOS: Countdown to Kickoff: Trojans make statement against Mojave
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
August 22, 2025 - 4:42 am
 

Rodeo fans, dust off your boots — Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition.

The event will be held at the McCullough Rodeo Arena located next to Petrack Park on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27, beginning at 7 p.m.

The two thrilling nights promise traditional rodeo excitement, including bull riding, roping, and family-friendly festivities, all part of the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Participants interested in competing in most events can register through Saddlebook, while Mini Bull riders must contact Donnie Landis at (209) 840-0602. Entry deadline is Saturday, Sept. 20.

As excitement builds, organizers invite the community to come out and celebrate our Western heritage with a weekend of “grit, glory, and good times.” For a full schedule and additional festival details, visit the Pahrump Fall Festival official website.

Money Added Events

Entries will be $75 per night with a $10 office fee, excluding mini bulls which are $50 a night. All entries close on September 20.Ranch Broncs: $1,000 added per night

Breakaway Roping: $500 added per night

Team Roping: $1,000 added per night per team

Mini Bulls: 100% payback plus buckle per night

Barrel Racing: $500 added per night

Bull Riding: $1,000 added per night

For registration questions and more info, contact:

Robert Tibbits: (775) 764-8659

Michelle Chappell: (775) 910-8330

Ticket Information

Rodeo tickets are $15 (cash only) and available for purchase at:

Pahrump Tourism, 400 N. Hwy. 160

Shadow Mountain Feed &Tack, 2031 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Valley Electric Association, 800 Hwy. 372

A limited number of rodeo tickets may be sold at the north end of the arena on event days. Organizers urge attendees to avoid third-party resellers to ensure valid entry.

Carnival Passes

All-day carnival wristbands are available for $35 at the same ticket outlets.

For more information, visit pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team huddles together for a team meeting before tak ...
Girls soccer falls to the Pirates in home opener
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

In a tough matchup, the Trojans held off the Pirates as long as they could before ultimately losing the contest 2-0.

In their second league game of the season, the Trojans boys soccer team couldn't quite edge out ...
Trojans fall short in first home game
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

Trojans strike early, but injuries and errors prove costly in 3-2 loss to The Meadows.

Pahrump Valley High School Tennis junior Milly Khandpur practices her serve at the PVHS Tennis ...
PVHS Tennis embarks on state title hopes
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After a successful season last year, the PVHS Tennis program is looking to bring home the 3A title.

A charter fishing boat out of Point Loma in San Diego gets ready to embark on an overnight fish ...
The tuna bite is on in San Diego
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Start the summer with the traditional first fishing trip of the season – if it’s not a tradition, start one.

The 2025 Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer team prepares to run a full required mile on the track to ...
PVHS girls soccer program gears for season with tryouts
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

On the first official day of Fall sports, the PVHS girls soccer team held their first round of tryouts at the Pahrump Valley High School soccer field.