Fall Fest Rodeo to return to McCullogh Rodeo Arena

Rodeo fans, dust off your boots — Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition.

The event will be held at the McCullough Rodeo Arena located next to Petrack Park on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27, beginning at 7 p.m.

The two thrilling nights promise traditional rodeo excitement, including bull riding, roping, and family-friendly festivities, all part of the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Participants interested in competing in most events can register through Saddlebook, while Mini Bull riders must contact Donnie Landis at (209) 840-0602. Entry deadline is Saturday, Sept. 20.

As excitement builds, organizers invite the community to come out and celebrate our Western heritage with a weekend of “grit, glory, and good times.” For a full schedule and additional festival details, visit the Pahrump Fall Festival official website.

Money Added Events

Entries will be $75 per night with a $10 office fee, excluding mini bulls which are $50 a night. All entries close on September 20.Ranch Broncs: $1,000 added per night

Breakaway Roping: $500 added per night

Team Roping: $1,000 added per night per team

Mini Bulls: 100% payback plus buckle per night

Barrel Racing: $500 added per night

Bull Riding: $1,000 added per night

For registration questions and more info, contact:

■ Robert Tibbits: (775) 764-8659

■ Michelle Chappell: (775) 910-8330

Ticket Information

Rodeo tickets are $15 (cash only) and available for purchase at:

■ Pahrump Tourism, 400 N. Hwy. 160

■ Shadow Mountain Feed &Tack, 2031 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Valley Electric Association, 800 Hwy. 372

A limited number of rodeo tickets may be sold at the north end of the arena on event days. Organizers urge attendees to avoid third-party resellers to ensure valid entry.

Carnival Passes

All-day carnival wristbands are available for $35 at the same ticket outlets.

For more information, visit pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival

