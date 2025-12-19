Flag Football: Trojans can’t stave off SLAM’s offense in 49-0 road loss

SLAM! continued its midseason surge Monday night, overwhelming the Trojans as junior quarterback Jaliya Lamb threw four touchdown passes.

Pahrump Valley High School freshman wideout Ma'liyah Collins finds some running room during the Trojans' 49-0 loss to the Bulls on the road. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon tries to cut through a hole during the girls' 49-0 loss to the Bulls on the road. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior QB/WR Savannah Thompson attempts a pass for the Trojans against SLAM! on the road. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School flag football team comes out of their huddle during during the girls' 49-0 loss to SLAM! on the road. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School Trojans attempt to bring down a SLAM! receiver during the girls 49-0 loss to the Bulls on the road. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

If there was a spot for the Trojans to break into the win column, Monday’s road matchup against SLAM! at the Russell Road Recreation Complex appeared as good as any.

Instead, the Bulls made quick work of the visiting Trojans.

SLAM! extended its winning streak to four games with a dominant 49-0 victory, handing the Trojans their third straight loss to open the season. The Bulls, who dropped their first two contests, have now flipped the script with three consecutive lopsided wins.

After a 15-minute delay to start the game, the Bulls survived an early scare when senior Diona Nixon nearly intercepted the opening pass.

Settling in quickly, however, SLAM! leaned on the arm of junior quarterback Jaliya Lamb.

Lamb completed 16 of 19 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns, carving up the Trojans’ secondary throughout the night.

Sophomore Naima Ralston was her primary target, hauling in eight receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns as SLAM! jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back.

Following a Trojans four-and-out on their opening drive, Lamb struck on the first play of SLAM!’s second possession with a deep ball to Ralston, setting the tone for a first half that quickly slipped away from the visitors.

Lamb added a 35-yard quarterback keeper to push the lead to 20-0, then connected again with Ralston over the top to make it 26-0. Before halftime, Lamb found senior Keira Krause for another score, sending the Bulls into the break up 35-0.

The Trojans showed brief signs of life behind Nixon, who extended several drives despite multiple holding penalties that pushed the offense backward. Nixon later threw an interception, stalling one of the team’s few sustained possessions of the night.

Freshman Harlie Newman added a touchdown pass of her own for SLAM!, finishing with 27 passing yards as the Bulls continued to rotate quarterbacks and apply pressure.

The Trojans’ defense limited SLAM! to two scores in the second half, but the outcome was long decided. Senior quarterback Savannah Thompson continued to challenge the Bulls’ secondary despite tight coverage, as the Trojans remained scoreless for the third straight game.

Looking ahead

The Trojans are still searching for their first points of the season through three games.

They will look to regroup this weekend at the Beast Out East tournament hosted by Mater East Academy. The Trojans open play Friday against 5A Southern League power Arbor View at 6:40 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.