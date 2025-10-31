Friday’s Pahrump Valley High School sports update

Check out the results and scores from this week’s Pahrump Valley High School football, soccer and girls volleyball playoff action.

No. 3 Pahrump Valley routs No. 6 The Meadows in lopsided quarterfinals blowout

No. 6 Pahrump Valley eliminated by No. 3 Moapa Valley in 3A girls playoffs

PVHS Volleyball players attempt to keep the rally going on the road against Moapa Valley. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Football

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 7-3 5-0

Moapa Valley 6-4 4-1

Pahrump Valley 6-3 3-2

Boulder City 5-5 2-3

Democracy Prep 3-6 1-4

The Meadows 2-7 0-5

— Running back Austin Alvarez rushed for 130 yards and a TD Oct. 24 to lead the Trojans past Boulder City in their regular-season closer. The victory gave Pahrump the third seed in the Southern League playoffs, where they rolled to a 70-6 victory of the Mustangs amounting 503 yards of total offense.

Friday, Oct. 24: Pahrump Valley 14, Boulder City 6

Thursday, Oct. 30: Pahrump Valley 70, The Meadows 6

Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 10-3-5 8-0-4

Moapa Valley 14-1-3 8-1-3

The Meadows 6-6-2 5-5-2

Pahrump Valley 4-7-5 3-4-5

Cristo Rey 4-6-4 3-5-4

Boulder City 1-8-4 1-7-4

Equipo Academy 3-12-5 1-7-4

— After defeating Cristo Rey in the 3A Southern League quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Trojans fell 5-0 to No. 1 Virgin Valley on Monday in the semifinals to bring the season to a close.

Saturday, Oct. 25: Pahrump Valley 2, Cristo Rey 0

Tuesday, Oct. 28: Virgin Valley 5, Pahrump Valley 0

Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Equipo Academy 21-3-1 10-1-1

Virgin Valley 7-4-5 6-1-5

Moapa Valley 11-6-3 6-3-3

Boulder City 7-6-4 5-4-3

The Meadows 4-8-1 4-7-1

Pahrump Valley 5-9-4 3-6-3

Cristo Rey 1-15 0-12

— The sixth-seeded Trojans were eliminated from the 3A Southern League quarterfinals with a 2-0 loss to No. 3 Moapa Valley Monday to conclude the season.

Monday, Oct. 27: Moapa Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 0

Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 22-11 11-1

The Meadows 20-9 9-3

Boulder City 19-19 7-5

Moapa Valley 12-20 7-5

Pahrump Valley 16-18 6-6

Cristo Rey 0-16 0-10

Democracy Prep 2-14 0-10

— The fifth-seeded Trojans fell to Moapa Valley 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Southern Region girls volleyball playoffs. Pahrump’s season came to an end with the loss.