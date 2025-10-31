Friday’s Pahrump Valley High School sports update
Check out the results and scores from this week’s Pahrump Valley High School football, soccer and girls volleyball playoff action.
Pahrump Valley Football
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
Virgin Valley 7-3 5-0
Moapa Valley 6-4 4-1
Pahrump Valley 6-3 3-2
Boulder City 5-5 2-3
Democracy Prep 3-6 1-4
The Meadows 2-7 0-5
— Running back Austin Alvarez rushed for 130 yards and a TD Oct. 24 to lead the Trojans past Boulder City in their regular-season closer. The victory gave Pahrump the third seed in the Southern League playoffs, where they rolled to a 70-6 victory of the Mustangs amounting 503 yards of total offense.
- Friday, Oct. 24: Pahrump Valley 14, Boulder City 6
- Thursday, Oct. 30: Pahrump Valley 70, The Meadows 6
Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
Virgin Valley 10-3-5 8-0-4
Moapa Valley 14-1-3 8-1-3
The Meadows 6-6-2 5-5-2
Pahrump Valley 4-7-5 3-4-5
Cristo Rey 4-6-4 3-5-4
Boulder City 1-8-4 1-7-4
Equipo Academy 3-12-5 1-7-4
— After defeating Cristo Rey in the 3A Southern League quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Trojans fell 5-0 to No. 1 Virgin Valley on Monday in the semifinals to bring the season to a close.
- Saturday, Oct. 25: Pahrump Valley 2, Cristo Rey 0
- Tuesday, Oct. 28: Virgin Valley 5, Pahrump Valley 0
Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
Equipo Academy 21-3-1 10-1-1
Virgin Valley 7-4-5 6-1-5
Moapa Valley 11-6-3 6-3-3
Boulder City 7-6-4 5-4-3
The Meadows 4-8-1 4-7-1
Pahrump Valley 5-9-4 3-6-3
Cristo Rey 1-15 0-12
— The sixth-seeded Trojans were eliminated from the 3A Southern League quarterfinals with a 2-0 loss to No. 3 Moapa Valley Monday to conclude the season.
- Monday, Oct. 27: Moapa Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 0
Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
Virgin Valley 22-11 11-1
The Meadows 20-9 9-3
Boulder City 19-19 7-5
Moapa Valley 12-20 7-5
Pahrump Valley 16-18 6-6
Cristo Rey 0-16 0-10
Democracy Prep 2-14 0-10
— The fifth-seeded Trojans fell to Moapa Valley 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Southern Region girls volleyball playoffs. Pahrump’s season came to an end with the loss.
- Monday, Oct. 27: Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 1