Friday’s Pahrump Valley High sports standings

Pahrump Valley Football

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL: LEAGUE

Moapa Valley 4-3 2-0

Virgin Valley 4-3 2-0

Pahrump Valley 4-2 1-1

Boulder City 4-3 1-1

Democracy Prep 2-4 0-2

The Meadows 2-4 0-2

The Trojans’ Preston Dockter carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in last week’s league win over Democracy Prep. Pahrump Valley is on pace for a playoff spot with three league games remaining as they travel to Moapa Valley this week to take on the Pirates in a league contest at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Pahrump Valley 36, Democracy Prep 12

Friday, Oct. 10

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 7-3-4 6-0-3

Moapa Valley 11-1-2 7-1-2

The Meadows 5-3-1 5-3-1

Pahrump Valley 3-4-4 3-4-4

Cristo Rey 4-4-2 3-4-2

Boulder City 1-7-2 1-7-2

Equipo Academy 2-11-3 1-7-2

Samuel Mendoza scored his first two goals of the season in the Trojans’ 2-2 tie Monday against second place Moapa Valley. Pahrump Valley has three regular-season games remaining, concluding with a league contest at home against Equipo on Oct. 20.

Monday, Oct. 6

Pahrump Valley 2, Moapa Valley 2

Thursday, Oct.9

Pahrump Valley at Green Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Equipo Academy 17-1-1 8-1

Virgin Valley 4-3-4 4-1-4

Boulder City 4-3-4 4-2-3

Moapa Valley 8-4-3 4-2-3

The Meadows 4-5 4-5

Pahrump Valley 2-7-4 1-5-3

Cristo Rey 1-13 0-10

The Trojans earned a big road win over 4A Southern Lake League opponent Desert Pines in their only game of the week. Pahrump Valley has league games remaining against Equipo Academy, Cristo Rey and The Meadows on Oct. 21 to close out the regular season.

Monday, Oct. 6

Pahrump Valley 2, Desert Pines 1

Monday, Oct. 13

Pahrump Valley at Equipo Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

The Meadows 19-5 9-0

Virgin Valley 18-10 8-1

Moapa Valley 9-19 6-4

Pahrump Valley 14-16 5-5

Boulder City 11-15 4-5

Democracy Prep 2-11 0-7

Cristo Rey 0-14 0-9

The Trojans pushed past Cristo Rey St. Viator in a 3-0 sweep Wednesday night. To conclude the regular season, the Trojans will face Desert Pines Friday night on the road and will have two league matches against Moapa Valley and The Meadows next week.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Pahrump Valley 3, Cristo Rey St. Viator 0

Friday, Oct. 10

Pahrump Valley at Desert Pines, 6 p.m.