Friday’s PVHS scoreboard and standings

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The Meadows; 13-5; 6-0

Virgin Valley; 11-4; 5-1

GV Christian; 11-7; 5-2

Boulder City; 11-8; 4-2

Pahrump Valley; 7-10; 3-3

Moapa Valley; 5-13; 2-4

Coral Academy; 4-13; 0-6

Cristo Rey; 0-7; 0-7

Senior Keir Sheppard scored 31 points in a Jan. 9 win over Moapa Valley as the Trojans went 1-2 on the week. Sheppard remains Pahrump Valley’s second-leading scorer with 15 points per game. Junior teammate Lucas Gavenda leads the team with 21 points per game.

The Trojans dropped back-to-back home games this week to SECTA and The Meadows, as they went 1-2 in their three-game homestead. Pahrump looks to bounce back with a road victory against the Boulder City Eagles on the road tonight.

Friday, Jan. 9

Pahrump Valley 68, Moapa Valley 62

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Tech 74, Pahrump Valley 61

Tuesday, Jan. 14

The Meadows 74, Pahrump Valley 49

Friday, Jan. 16

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Coral Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Pahrump Valley at GV Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS BASKETBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Virgin Valley; 10-6; 6-0

Coral Academy; 11-4; 5-1

Pahrump Valley; 9-7; 4-2

Boulder City; 9-10; 4-2

Moapa Valley; 9-6; 3-3

The Meadows; 1-7; 1-5

Cristo Rey; 2-9; 1-5

Amplus Academy; 1-12; 0-6

Junior Riley Saldana scored 28 points in the Trojans’ win over The Meadows Wednesday.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for Pahrump Valley, which has climbed to third place in the Southern League. The Trojans will play a big game with league seeding implications against Boulder City High School tonight, as both teams are tied for first with a 4-2 league record.

Friday, Jan. 9

Pahrump Valley 37, Moapa Valley 27

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Pahrump Valley 58, Tech 35

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Pahrump Valley 56, The Meadows 32

Friday, Jan. 16

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Pahrump Valley at Coral Academy, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Pahrump Valley at Amplus Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY FLAG FOOTBALL

TEAM — OVERALL —4A MOUNTAIN LEAGUE LEAGUE

Clark; 11-5; 2-0

Sierra Vista; 8-2; 2-0

Spring Valley; 10-2; 2-0

Bonanza; 3-7; 1-1

Durango; 1-2; 1-1

Democracy Prep; 4-7; 0-1

Western; 1-5; 0-1

Amplus Academy; 2-9; 0-2

Pahrump Valley; 0-9; 0-2

The Trojans went 0-2 on the week and continue to search for their first win. Notching their first score of the season last Friday against Moapa Valley, the Trojans will get their next chance this Friday when they host Durango at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9

Moapa Valley 51, Pahrump Valley 6

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Bonanza 26, Pahrump Valley 0

Friday, Jan. 16

Durango at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 pm.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Pahrump Valley at Democracy Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

Pahrump Valley at Sierra Vista, 5:30 p.m.

