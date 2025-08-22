106°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Girls soccer falls to the Pirates in home opener

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team huddles together for a team meeting before tak ...
The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team huddles together for a team meeting before taking on rivals Moapa Valley High School at home. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer sophomore Cindal Monahan prepares to free kick the ball ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer sophomore Cindal Monahan prepares to free kick the ball back in bounds in a home match against Moapa Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior Natalia Vallin throws the ball back into play in ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior Natalia Vallin throws the ball back into play in a match against Moapa Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior co-captain Aubrey Williams attempts to gain cont ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior co-captain Aubrey Williams attempts to gain control back of the ball in a home match against Moapa Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior co-captain Aubrey Williams and junior Sydney Cro ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior co-captain Aubrey Williams and junior Sydney Crotty attempt to score a goal on Moapa Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior goalkeeper Julie Briggs makes a save attempt in ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior goalkeeper Julie Briggs makes a save attempt in a game against Moapa Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer junior Sydney Crotty and freshman Melissa Nunez-Ramire ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer junior Sydney Crotty and freshman Melissa Nunez-Ramirez battle for control of the middle of the field in a league match against Moapa Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Valley High School mascot the Trojan was spotted in the large attendance during the ...
The Pahrump Valley High School mascot the Trojan was spotted in the large attendance during the girls soccer program's first home game of the season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer assistant coach Victor Vallin consoles the team after a ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer assistant coach Victor Vallin consoles the team after a hard 2-0 loss to Moapa Valley High School at home. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
In their second league game of the season, the Trojans boys soccer team couldn't quite edge out ...
Trojans fall short in first home game
Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition on Fr ...
Fall Fest Rodeo to return to McCullogh Rodeo Arena
The Pahrump Valley High School boys varsity soccer team gathers for a team prayer before taking ...
PHOTOS: Boys soccer prevails against Cristo Rey St. Viator
Pahrump Valley High School linebacker Iyan Bosket celebrates after making a tackle against Moja ...
PHOTOS: Countdown to Kickoff: Trojans make statement against Mojave
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
August 22, 2025 - 4:52 am
 

Heading into their first home opener against a strong division rival, the Trojans knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

Before the season began, head coach Amy Carlson acknowledged that this year will face its own challenges in the goalkeeper position, and unfortunately, she wasn’t too far off.

The Trojans defense was tough as nails despite two keeping miscues by senior goalkeeper Julie Briggs that allowed Moapa Valley to take a 2-0 victory back with them on the long drive home.

Despite the setback, the Trojans never lost heart. A lot of good can be said about a team that goes down 2-0 early in the contest and never stops the attack.

With multiple strikes that went off the top of the crossbar, the Trojans got some good shots on goal but just weren’t able to capitalize on the momentum.

“They came alive. I mean, the last five minutes was the best five minutes they’ve played in the last two games. So if we would have played even half of that for 20 minutes, it would have been different,” Carlson said. “We told them it’s just they’re not connecting.”

To give credit where it is due, the Pirates played a smooth game, mitigating penalties and avoiding mistakes.

This season, the Trojans have dug deep in their bag to try to accommodate the best formations for such a young group of girls on the team.

“I’m basically wanting a 4-2-3-1 formation. In past years we’ve run a 4-4-2, or 4-3-3 since so many new girls that are coming are not really used to the fast-paced play of high school,” Carlson said. “So we switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation and it’s kind of an old formation we’ve used in our club history in the past. It seemed to work for the girls to help spread it out.”

Trojans co-captain, senior Natalia Vallin, was unsatisfied with the contest’s outcome in front of the supportive home crowd as she led a heartfelt speech post-game to her team.

“I know everyone thinks it’s easy and we can just go to state, but we’re going to have to fight,” Vallin passionately proclaimed to her squad.

Heading into their road match up against Boulder City, coach Carlson said that with a hard practice the girls will be bringing a new approach against the Eagles.

“I really hope this just really prepares them, because Boulder is going to be another physical team,” Carlson said.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
In their second league game of the season, the Trojans boys soccer team couldn't quite edge out ...
Trojans fall short in first home game
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

Trojans strike early, but injuries and errors prove costly in 3-2 loss to The Meadows.

Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition on Fr ...
Fall Fest Rodeo to return to McCullogh Rodeo Arena
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

Rodeo fans, dust off your boots—Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition.

Pahrump Valley High School Tennis junior Milly Khandpur practices her serve at the PVHS Tennis ...
PVHS Tennis embarks on state title hopes
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After a successful season last year, the PVHS Tennis program is looking to bring home the 3A title.

A charter fishing boat out of Point Loma in San Diego gets ready to embark on an overnight fish ...
The tuna bite is on in San Diego
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Start the summer with the traditional first fishing trip of the season – if it’s not a tradition, start one.

The 2025 Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer team prepares to run a full required mile on the track to ...
PVHS girls soccer program gears for season with tryouts
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

On the first official day of Fall sports, the PVHS girls soccer team held their first round of tryouts at the Pahrump Valley High School soccer field.