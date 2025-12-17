GV Christian duo overwhelm Trojans defense in home league loss — PHOTOS

Sophomore Wake Rolwing and senior Nick Madsen combined for 51 points as the Guardians handed the Trojans a 65–40 loss in their second league game of the season last Wednesday.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard is met with hard contact while driving to the hole in the the Trojans home league loss to GV Christian. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior forward Lucas Gavenda is sent to the free throw line in the Trojans home league loss to GV Christian. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

GV Christian's sophomore point guard Wake Rolwing tries to evade Trojans junior Bradly Griffin during the Trojans home league game against the Guardians. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher sets up for a jumper in the Trojans home league game against GV Christian. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher sets up for a jumper in the Trojans home league game against GV Christian. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard hits a free throw to close the lead down to 23 in the the Trojans home league game against GV Christian. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone throws a pass over to a teammate during the Trojans home league loss to GV Christian. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School basketball assistant head coach Bob Hopkins screams for a change of formation during the Trojans game against GV Christian. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior guard Trae Plein tries his best to contest a pass from GV Christian sophomore Wake Rolwing in the Trojans home league loss to the Guardians. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher contends a shot from GV Christians senior guard Julian Walls in the Trojans home league loss to the Guardians. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sometimes it only takes a program one player to be the difference maker in the game.

For GV Christian, they showcased they had two at their disposal.

It was a tough home loss in the Trojans’ second league game of the season, falling 65-40 to GV Christian last Wednesday night.

Home fans in attendance would strongly argue the referees were not on the Trojans’ side as a blind eye was turned to hard contact inside.

Sophomore Wake Rolwing led the Guardians with 27 points and five three-pointers, followed closely by senior Nick Madsen with 24 points and a double-double.

Getting off to a 8-0 run from the start thanks to threes by Madsen and Rolwing, GV Christian pulled away with a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Rolwing was a problem from beyond the perimeter as even in double coverage, the Guardians’ leading scorer found ways around the Trojans’ defense.

Lucas Gavenda, who has been the backbone of the Trojans’ (1-4, 3A Southern League 1-2) offense so far this year, was limited to a hard-earned 16 points.

The Trojans kept the score within 11 to start the second quarter but quickly found themselves down by as many as 21 points and they went into halftime trailing by 22 points, 39-17.

Senior Joshua Slusher hit a jumper to begin the third quarter as Rolwing answered immediately back with a bucket.

The Guardians (3-1, 3-1 3A Southern League) continued to pull away further as the Trojans were out-rebounded 40-24, creating ample opportunities for Rolwing and Madsen to continue to get extra offensive chances.

Virgin Valley

The Trojans made their way down to Mesquite to take on Virgin Valley in their third league game of the year.

Dropping the contest 70-51, the Trojans saw an uptick in offensive production but couldn’t pull away with the road win.

Gavenda led the team with 14 points, followed by Keir Sheppard with eight points. Caden Briscoe and Samuel Mendoza also contributed seven points each.

Tournament Play

The Trojans were scheduled to compete in the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout in Bullhead City, Arizona, which was recently canceled.

Pahrump will now participate in the annual HBCU Holiday Jam at Valley High School from Dec. 19-23.

The boys have two scheduled games on Dec. 20 at 4:45 p.m. against the Polynesian Basketball Academy (NZ) and on Dec. 22 at 4:45 p.m. vs. Innovations International (NV) in the Valley High School auxiliary gym.

Valley High School is located at 2839 Burnham Ave Las Vegas, NV, 89169.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.