HBCU Holiday Jam: Hopkins secures 650th career basketball coaching victory — PHOTOS

After a career spanning nearly five decades, Pahrump Valley High School’s Bob Hopkins celebrated his 650th win as a girls basketball coach on Saturday.

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana sinks a free throw during the Trojans' 40-35 win over the Vikings at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown gets inside for the bucket during the Trojans' 40-35 win over the Vikings at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sydney Crotty does her best to get off a Valley High School defender during the Trojans' 40-35 win over the Vikings at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins observes the transition of man defense ran by Valley High School during the Trojans' first game of the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley sophomore Ella Odegard is able to convert a bucket from 12 feet during the Trojans 40-35 win over the Vikings at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sydney Crotty pulls up at baseline from beyond the arch to give the Trojans a bit of a lead late during the 40-35 win over the Vikings at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Aurora Bowers tries to find a way to kick the ball out while falling out of bounds during the Trojans' first game against tournament hosts Valley High School at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Autumn Colon flies down the court after recording a steal during the Trojans first game at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Aurora Bowers plays stiff defense on Valley High School senior Ava Brown during the Trojans first victory in the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley sophomore Ella Odegard gets past Valley High School junior MaraMarie Ruckers for a bucket during the Trojans 40-35 win over the Vikings at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley sophomore Ella Odegard delivers a clutch steal against Valley High School to help lift the Trojans to a 40–35 comeback win at the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana takes a deep breath, putting her focus into early free throw attempts during the Trojans matchup against Valley High School in the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana smoothly transitions the ball up court against the 4A Southern Mountain League Valley Vikings in the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam hosted at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana eyes down the jump ball against Valley High School senior PF Polk Kaydence in the Trojans first game of the HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam hosted at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Dec. 20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School head coach Bob Hopkins greets opponents from Valley High School before winning his 650th career game in the Trojans first challenge of the third annual HBCU High School Basketball Holiday Jam hosted at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

After earning his 650th career victory as a head coach Saturday afternoon, Pahrump Valley High School’s Bob Hopkins couldn’t help but to chuckle to himself.

“It was ugly, but it was a win, and a win beats ugly,” Hopkins playfully said post-game. “I need to say that in those 650 wins, I’ve been blessed with a lot of really good kids and parents throughout the years.”

Hopkins started coaching in 1975, but never coached girls basketball until 1978.

Taking over a Bennett County program in South Dakota that had won just 14 games in three years, Hopkins’ program in his first year lost their first game but went on to win 20 in a row and secure a state title bid.

“I coached 12 years there, then came to Pahrump for three years. Didn’t like it, moved back to South Dakota for four years, couldn’t stand the weather again, and came back to the warmth,” Hopkins said.

Now in his 34th season coaching girls basketball, Hopkins has seen a plethora of talent walk along the courts.

Hopkins held a record of 214-59 at Bennett County High from 1978-89.

His high school girls basketball career coaching record stands at a legendary total of 650-241 (72.9%).

Currently, Hopkins is ranked fifth all time in Nevada in the girls basketball NIAA record books.

“Becky Hammond was a seventh-grader the first time I ever saw her in South Dakota,” Hopkins recounts. “I try to stay in touch with the kids that I coached in South Dakota to this day.”

Having been retired for a few years now, Hopkins stays young-at-heart through his interactions with the girls.

“The game has changed,” Hopkins said. “You had to adapt as athletes changed. People think I’m tough now, but years ago you could be much tougher. These kids respond. They’re very coach-able.”

The Trojans roster this year leans young, with three sophomores in the starting lineup.

But to Hopkins, that’s not much of a problem, moreso than an opportunity for the program’s future.

“Autumn Colon didn’t even play basketball until last year,” Hopkins said. “You’d never know it. I tell her she doesn’t have to score — just defend. Be tenacious. And she is.”

Since retiring a few years back, Hopkins routinely opens the Pahrump Valley High School gym early for players.

“I open it at six or eight in the morning,” he said. “There are no shortcuts to becoming a good shooter,” Hopkins said. “You have to just shoot.”

As for the milestone win, Hopkins remains humble.

“I’ve been blessed with great kids and parents,” Hopkins said. “You don’t win games without talent. Anyone who says otherwise is fooling themselves.”

Despite 650 career wins under his girls basketball coaching belt, Hopkins demonstrates no current signs of slowing down.

“The kids keep me young, so I don’t know when I’ll be done,” Hopkins said. “If you play for me, you become part of my family. That’s what sports are about.”

Trojans stave off tournament hosts

In the first game of the four-day tournament that featured nine lead changes and long scoreless stretches, the Trojans pulled away to secure a 40-35 win over the HBCU Holiday Jam hosts, Valley High School.

Pahrump (3-2, 1-2 3A Southern League) outlasted Valley junior Anyiah Montgomery’s 15-point performance with late defensive stops.

Trojans junior Riley Saldana continued her PPG average, dropping 17 (seven free throws) on the Vikings’ defense.

“Saldana played 31 minutes of the 32. I gave her a little break there at the end,” Hopkins said. “She’s good player, and she has to be the girl that you carry.”

Kaitlyn Brown helped immensely as the sophomore earned a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Brown also was a steal merchant, leading the Trojans with five.

Smooth sailing in opening quarter

The Trojans opened the game with crisp ball movement and early baskets from Addi Nelsen and Brown.

Brown’s jumper midway through the first quarter helped the Trojans take a 4-2 lead, and a late free-throw pair from Saldana pushed the margin to six.

Ella Odegard capped the quarter with a layup off a Trojans assist as the Trojans carried an 11-7 lead into the second quarter.

Valley responds in second quarter

The Vikings (3-6, 0-0 4A Southern Mountain League) clawed back behind the shooting of Montgomery, who scored consistently in the paint and from mid-range.

A three-pointer gave the Vikings their first lead of the game, 21-19, late in the half with a 1:30 to play in the quarter.

Thanks in turn to sophomore Aurora Bowers and junior Autumn Colon’s defense, the Trojans were able to put a band-aid on some of the Vikings offensive raid.

Valley closed strong, taking a five-point 24-19 advantage into halftime.

Trojans rally after halftime

Defense fueled the Trojans’ comeback in the third quarter.

Saldana recorded a key block early, and Odegard knocked down a jumper to get the Trojans back on the board for their first score in five minutes.

Saldana followed with back-to-back layups to tie the game at 26, and Crotty’s basket gave the Trojans the lead back.

Brown sealed the quarter at the free-throw line, sending the Trojans into the fourth with a one-point 30-29 lead.

Late execution seals it

Saldana opened the final period with a layup and later added another to stretch the lead to four.

Brown delivered clutch in the closing minutes, finishing through contact while knocking down free throws to keep Valley at bay.

Despite the Vikings trimming the deficit late, the Trojans closed out the game on free throws to secure the 40-35 win.

“We struggled with man defense,” Hopkins said. “I couldn’t really get a scouting report on Valley. That’s why we play in these tournaments — for experience. An ugly win is still better than an ugly loss.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.