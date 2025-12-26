HBCU Holiday Jam: Innovations International rallies past Trojans in defensive scuffle

A scrappy, pressure-filled match-up on day two of the HBCU Holiday Jam ended in a narrow dropped contest for Pahrump Valley on Monday against Innovations International.

Pahrump Valley High School junior Lucas Gavenda finds a perfect release during a scored free-throw in the Trojans non-league tournament game against Innovations International. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone goes up for the contested layup during the Trojans 60-56 loss to the Ambassadors in the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Trae Plein kicks the ball out through double coverage during the Trojans 60-56 loss to the Ambassadors in the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz attempts a free-throw at the line during the Trojans game against Innovations International in the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior guard Trae Plein does his best to contain an Innovations International point guard during the Trojans 60-56 loss to the Ambassadors in the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Lucas Gavenda does his best to contort his body away from an Innovations defender during a layup attempt at the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone kicks the ball out outside the perimeter to give the Trojans a better shot look in the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament at Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior center Aydon Veloz gets a hand on the ball against an Innovations guard attempting a layup during the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A scuffle for the ball down low ensues as Trojan center Aydon Veloz watched intently for the ball to pop out of the pile in the Trojans 60-56 loss to the Ambassadors in the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Multiple members of the Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team attempt to get back on defense after a turnover against Innovations International in their second game of the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by Freddie Gibbs at Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Returning to Valley High School in Las Vegas for day two of the HBCU Holiday Jam tournament hosted by UNLV legend Freddie Gibbs, the Trojans knew it would be a scrappy one.

Scheduled originally to play in the large main gym, Pahrump was once again subjected to compete in the much smaller auxiliary gym for the evening.

“I guess we have to earn it,” Trojans head coach Toby Henry jokingly mentioned before tip-off.

Facing a program from the Nevada Section Freelance League, Innovations International did not come to play around as the Trojans dropped a tight contest 60-56.

It was the first time all season that the Trojans (2-5, 1-2 3A Southern League) would be pitted against one of their own weapons: a stiff full-court press.

“I thought our boys fought really hard against a pretty good team. That’s what these tournaments are for — to help us get better and see different kinds of competition,” Henry said. “We were scrappy too. They had trouble with our press, but we had too many turnovers. It turned into a battle for possession and about who could just keep the ball.”

Innovations used a strong second-half surge to rally past the Trojans, earning the win in a closely contested match-up marked by momentum swings and immense defensive pressure.

A scramble for possession

The Trojans started efficiently with fluid ball movement and transition play to build an early lead 9-4 lead, forcing an Innovations timeout with three minutes left to play in the first quarter.

A steal by Caden Briscoe led to a layup from Keir Sheppard, and Gavenda added a put-back basket to give the Trojans a 6–4 advantage.

Trojan senior Aydon Veloz ran into foul trouble early with a pair of fouls, as the center did a great job of getting mostly ball amidst the call most of the game.

Junior Trae Plein later connected with Gavenda for a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 9–4 midway through the first quarter.

The forward powered the Trojans’ offense with 22 points as Gavenda nailed three 3-pointers and six buckets inside.

Innovations responded quickly in a full-court press, attacking the rim and capitalizing at the free-throw line.

Both teams traded baskets late in the period, with Sheppard hitting a three in the final seconds to tie the game at 14–14 after a quarter of play.

Trojans mount up

Pahrump Valley took control in the second quarter as Plein converted from the free-throw line, and junior Samuel Mendoza knocked down a three-pointer to spark a run.

Contributions from freshman forward Kristoffer Trejo, including a charge drawn and multiple finishes at the basket, helped the Trojans build a six-point lead. They carried a 25–19 advantage into halftime as Trejo added four points.

“We did a better job of moving the ball against such an aggressive team. We focused on ball fakes, finding open spots in the zone, and eventually we settled down and executed,” Henry said.

A shift in the paradox

Innovations shifted momentum early in the third quarter, opening the half with a three-pointer and stringing together consecutive baskets to erase the deficit.

Multiple turnovers hurt the Trojans down the stretch, allowing the Ambassadors to take the lead.

Gavenda connected on a catch-and-shoot three and added points inside, but Innovations maintained control and entered the fourth quarter ahead 43–38.

In the final period, Innovations continued to apply pressure, converting on second-chance opportunities as they forced the Trojans to kick the ball out quickly off the in-bound.

Needing to act quickly, the Trojans found themselves trailing by seven before Trojans senior guard Caden Briscoe hit a three to cut into the lead.

Sheppard then quickly generated a steal that led to a Gavenda layup, pulling the score within two, 40-38.

Plein added a late basket to keep the Trojans within reach, but Innovations answered with timely scoring and free throws to secure the victory.

The Trojans clawed back again from a seven-point deficit with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, forcing Innovations to call another timeout in panic.

The Ambassadors closed out the game at the line, only after the effort of late layups and a three-pointer by Sheppard.

“That’s something we need to learn from — doing it for the entire game, not just the fourth quarter,” Henry said.

