‘He wants to do everything’: Local 12-year-old earns dual ATV championships despite disorder

Twelve-year-old Pahrump native Kroi Ryan, who lives with a neurological disorder that affects his speech, hasn’t let obstacles slow him down.

Kroi Ryan hits a small lift during one of his WORCS series races. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Kroi Ryan races the Glen Helen track on one of his dirt bikes during a season race. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

During one of Kroi's ATV events, Ryan catches some major air on the track. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Local youth athlete Kroi Ryan makes a jump on his ATV while out riding. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Local youth athlete Kroi Ryan stands proud at the WORCS podium following capturing first place in the WORCS Racing 90 production class and the 90 production open class. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Local youth athlete Kroi Ryan rips through the track on his ATV. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Twelve-year-old Pahrump local Kroi Ryan is as ambitious as they come in wanting to try new sports.

But according to his mother and local business owner of Dirty Addictions Motorsports, Nicole Ryan, Kroi’s options are limited.

“Kroi deals with a neurological disorder called apraxia that often makes it difficult for him communicate with others,” Ryan said. “He’d even do football if I let him, but because of his apraxia, I won’t. One bad hit to the head could cause a setback in his speech.”

Due to the disorder, his parents have had to tell him the hard truth that some sports are just not medically in the cards.

But not motorsports.

Before letting him jump into the action, his mother had her reservations but knew with time the move was inevitable.

Regarding the local community’s attitude toward racing quads, Kroi has been a pillar in changing the narrative.

Known around the community by social media nickname #SoDoke, Kroi is the by-product of a family lineage full of racers.

His father Brandon, a former dirt bike racer, alongside his older brother Kevin, initially inspired Kroi to jump on a track.

Starting on an ATV in 2022, the 12-year-old bodes tons of experience on a dirt bike as Kroi started at the age of three.

Kroi has been involved with racing for four years — initially racing on a 90 Yamaha, with the last two years recently racing his 90 Apex.

Last year, he brought home the 90cc stock open class ATV trophy for the second time while this year capturing first place in the WORCS Racing 90 production class and the 90 production open class.

WORCS is one of the largest off-road motorcycle racing series in the country, with over 11,000 racers competing in a variety of racing disciplines.

This year, Kroi chased two class championships and he won both.

He’s been hard at work this season racing his new dirt bike, a Yamaha TTR125.

“He didn’t get any trophies on it, but he raced. Next year, we won’t chase a WORCS championship, but we’ll attend at least half the races,” Kroi’s mother Nicole said. “Now that he’s 12, he wants to try more things — mountain biking club, a hunter safety course and even some desert races. So this year was our “last hurrah” to really chase a championship before branching out.”

With the 2025 season coming to a close, Kroi will be aging out of the competition next year in September for qualifying for the 90cc series and must face a difficult decision to either upgrade his ATV to a 250cc or a 450cc for the 2027 series year.

Currently in middle school, Kroi’s interest outside of motocross continues to peak as his parents felt comfortable enough to allow him to compete in soccer, baseball and basketball.

Kroi’s plans for next year involve trying to race competitively for the Rosemary Clarke Middle School mountain biking club.

Recently, he has been riding a ton with his father off-trail to prepare for the club.

“My son wants to try more things. My son is that quintessential all-American kid — he wants to do every sport.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.